Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's producer price deflation eases in October as consumer prices rise

China's producer price deflation eases in October as consumer prices rise

China's economic growth slowed to its weakest in a year in the third quarter, and the youth unemployment rate remained elevated despite a dip in September

china, china flag, Politburo

Consumer prices edged up 0.2 per cent from a year earlier, reversing a two-month decline and beating the estimate for no change | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters BEIJING
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 8:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's producer price deflation eased in October and consumer prices returned to positive territory, data showed on Sunday, as the government steps up efforts to curb overcapacity and cut-throat competition among firms. 
The producer price index fell 2.1 per cent in October from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics data showed, compared with an expected 2.2 per cent decline in a Reuters poll of economists. 
The index has remained negative since October 2022 and dropped 2.3 per cent in September. 
Consumer prices edged up 0.2 per cent from a year earlier, reversing a two-month decline and beating the estimate for no change. 
 
The October price figures indicate that government efforts to rein in excessive competition have helped stabilise prices, but lukewarm domestic demand and geopolitical tensions continue to cloud the business outlook. 

Also Read

china Flag, China

China races to unlock secrets of longevity with billion-dollar drive

china Flag, China

Chinese company bags contract to print Nepal's Rs 1,000 bank notes

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Musk expects Tesla's full self-driving software to get China's nod in 2026

Jensen Huang, Jensen, Nvidia

Nvidia has no plans to ship AI chips to China amid standoff: Jensen Huang

china Flag, China

China commissions new aircraft carrier as it seeks to extend power

China's economic growth slowed to its weakest in a year in the third quarter, and the youth unemployment rate remained elevated despite a dip in September. 
Policymakers have refrained from aggressive stimulus this year, with the central bank keeping interest rates steady for five months, partly due to resilient exports following a trade truce with the United States. 
China's economy is on track to meet the government's target of around 5 per cent growth this year, but producer deflation, as well as downbeat factory activity and an expected contraction in exports in October indicate waning growth momentum. 
Chinese leaders have signalled a sharper shift towards supporting consumption over the next five years, as limited investment room and trade tensions have exposed vulnerabilities, though measures may take time to yield results. 
Compared with the previous month, CPI rose 0.2 per cent in October after rising 0.1 per cent in September and compares with a forecast of no change. 
Core inflation, which excludes volatile prices of food and fuel, was up 1.2 per cent year-on-year in October, quickening from the 1 per cent increase in September and hitting a 20-month high. 
Food prices fell 2.9 per cent year-on-year, after dropping 4.4 per cent in September. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

stock market, us stocks, junk market

Investors grow cautious as lowest-rated US junk bonds show renewed strain

airport, travellers, flight

Hunger, flight chaos and health-care woes fail to end US govt shutdown

nexperia

Chipmaker Nexperia's power struggle threatens global auto production

artificial intelligence, AI,

Plunge in Asia's AI shares raises doubts over world-beating rally

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

US govt shutdown forces some overseas bases to stop paying workers

Topics : China China economy China economic growth Chinese economy deflation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon