Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 07:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Investors grow cautious as lowest-rated US junk bonds show renewed strain

Investors grow cautious as lowest-rated US junk bonds show renewed strain

Spreads between US investment-grade bonds and junk have widened over the last week, signalling that investors are favouring safer bonds instead of high-yield notes

stock market, us stocks, junk market

Some market watchers point out that investors aren’t necessarily avoiding all CCC bonds, but rather credits that have been downgraded to CCC recently, and are on a downward trajectory | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Emily Graffeo and Rachel Graf
 
Junk bond investors are getting more skittish about risk.  
An index of CCC rated bonds in the US has dropped nearly 0.8 per cent over the month ended Thursday, underperforming the broader high-yield market as investors increasingly avoid the riskiest debt. Distressed US dollar loans jumped to $71.8 billion at the end of October — the highest since President Donald Trump outlined his tariff policy in April. 
 
Spreads between US investment-grade bonds and junk have widened over the last week, signalling that investors are favouring safer bonds instead of high-yield notes. 
 
“There is a greater level of caution at the first whiff of potential problems right now,” said Steven Oh, global head of credit and fixed income at PineBridge Investments.  
 

Also Read

airport, travellers, flight

Hunger, flight chaos and health-care woes fail to end US govt shutdown

organ transplant

Delhi doctors restart blood flow post death for organ donation, 1st in Asia

nexperia

Chipmaker Nexperia's power struggle threatens global auto production

artificial intelligence, AI,

Plunge in Asia's AI shares raises doubts over world-beating rally

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

US govt shutdown forces some overseas bases to stop paying workers

 
The junk bond market is hardly tanking. Spreads on the securities are still below their average for 2025. For much of the year, high-yield bond spreads have resisted the force of gravity, even as signs of potential trouble emerged. In July, investors were piling into CCC bonds, shrugging off a warning from Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief executive officer, that credit spreads were “a little unnaturally low.” 
 
In September, risk premiums on high-yield bonds came close to their lowest levels of the year, even after car parts maker First Brands Group, which had borrowed in the leveraged loan market, filed for bankruptcy amid allegations of fraud. Tricolor Holdings, a used car seller that had borrowed in the asset-backed market, also filed for bankruptcy that month amid fraud allegations. 
 
The latest weakness in junk bonds is a sign that the debt won’t rally forever, particularly for the riskiest securities. Spreads on CCC debt widened about 27 basis points from Oct 31 through Thursday, compared with 13 basis points on average for all high-yield debt, data compiled by Bloomberg shows. The extra compensation investors demand to hold blue-chip BBB rated bonds compared to more speculative BBs rose 11 basis points over that period.  
 
Some market watchers point out that investors aren’t necessarily avoiding all CCC bonds, but rather credits that have been downgraded to CCC recently, and are on a downward trajectory.
 
The fact that investment-grade spreads are still close to historical levels of tightness — at 81 basis points as of Thursday’s close — and high-yield spreads aren’t, is a trend to watch, said Mike Schueller, senior portfolio manager at Allspring Global Investments. More consumer-related sectors within high-yield are weakening, like subprime lenders and retailers that cater to lower-end consumers, he added.
 
Distressed bond supply has “swung wildly” this year, climbing to $100 billion in April from $50 billion in January, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. October marked the second-straight month of increasing supply, hovering at about $72 billion. While still relatively benign, previous breakouts in distressed supply from troughs have signaled the start of a “notable bout of risk aversion,” analysts Philip Brendel and Negisa Balluku wrote.
 
Meanwhile in the leveraged loan market last month, four deals were shelved, following an August and September that saw six deals pulled. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Energos Infrastructure shelved a $2 billion junk-debt sale, as the company owned by Apollo Global Management Inc. struggled to attract investor demand. 
 
Investors also pulled $1.3 billion from bank loan exchange-traded funds in October — the biggest monthly outflow from the sector since April — according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence. Add it all up, and there may be good reason for investors to be more skittish now.  
 
“What sticks out to me is that while the share of distressed debt is small on a historic perspective, it’s quite large compared to prior periods when you’ve had very tight spreads,” said Winnie Cisar, global head of strategy at CreditSights Inc.
 

More From This Section

flights, planes

US airlines cancel over 1,000 flights for 2nd day amid govt shutdown

Statue of Liberty, US-France, US France, France US, US flag, America Franch

People in some US states get SNAP food aid, while others await Nov benefits

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks in Istanbul fail amid rising tensions

Pfizer

Pfizer signs deal with Metsea after bidding war with Novo Nordisk

Donald Trump

Trump signals no shutdown compromise as senators schedule weekend session

Topics : Junk bonds US market US markets stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon