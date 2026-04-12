Sunday, April 12, 2026 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China to resume some ties with Taiwan including more direct flights

China to resume some ties with Taiwan including more direct flights

The list of measures in the statement touches on ties that China had suspended in recent years as tensions increased

China Taiwan

Relations between China and Taiwan have been tense since 2016.

AP Bangkok
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China said Sunday it would resume some ties it had suspended with Taiwan, such as direct flights to cities across China and imports of Taiwanese aquaculture products, as the island's opposition party leader concludes her visit.

The Taiwan Work Office under China's Communist Party issued a statement saying it would explore setting up a longstanding communication mechanism between the Communist Party and Taiwan's Kuomingtang Party, and facilitate the import of Taiwan's aquaculture products, after it banned them in recent years.

Cheng Li-wun, the head of the Kuomingtang, and China's President Xi Jinping held a high-profile meeting Friday during which both called for peace without offering specifics. Taiwan is self-ruled, but China claims the island as part of its territory.

 

Relations between China and Taiwan have been tense since 2016, when the Taiwanese public elected Tsai Ing-wen from the Democratic Progressive Party as president. Since then, Beijing cut off most of its official dialogue with Taiwan's government in the capital, Taipei and started sending military planes and vessels towards the island on a daily basis.

The list of measures in the statement touches on ties that China had suspended in recent years as tensions increased.

Also Read

china Flag, China

US intel indicates China plans to ship air defense systems to Iran: Report

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

Kim Jong Un backs China's push for multipolar world, calls for deeper ties

Cheng Li-wun, chairperson of the Kuomintang, Taiwan's largest opposition party, with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing | Photo: Reuters

China won't tolerate Taiwan's independence, says President Xi Jinping

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold demand in India picks up ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, China premiums ease

china Flag, China

China's factories slip back into inflation on Iran war price shock

China plans to resume direct flights for other mainland cities like Xi'an or Urumqi to Taiwan, the statement said, although it remained unclear how the measures would be implemented.

China banned individual trips by Chinese people to Taiwan in 2019. Taiwan's rules now require Chinese visitors to hold a valid resident visa from another country, like the U.S. or the European Union, to apply for a visitor visa.

China also said it would work toward the construction of a bridge that would connect to Matsu and Kinmen, Taiwanese islands that are closer geographically to China. The project is a longstanding proposal that Beijing has previously announced.

China banned the import of Taiwanese pineapples in 2021 and, since then, extended the import ban to products as varied as the grouper fish, squid, tuna and other fruits.

After the initial ban on grouper, Taiwan's Ministry of Agriculture said it approached China about making adjustments to ensure it met import requirements. China replied with a limited list of individual companies that were allowed to sell to China, but without explanation.

Taiwan added it would "continuously assist farmers and businesses in expanding into overseas markets" in order to diversify risk, according to a statement it issued Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Vice President JD Vance prior to boarding Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on April 10

What next after JD Vance leaves Islamabad without a peace deal with Iran?

Xi Jinping, trump, Xi Trump, US China

Iran war diverts US attention from Asia ahead of Trump-Xi summit

pakistan Flag

Pakistan says it will keep backing US-Iran talks, urges ceasefire to hold

us iran, us flag, iran flag

Why US-Iran talks failed after 21 hours of negotiations in Islamabad

JD Vance, Vance

'Bad news': Vance says no agreement after Iran peace talks in Pakistan

Topics : Taiwan China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis