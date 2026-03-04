Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 08:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / China to send envoy to West Asia for mediation: Foreign ‌Minister Wang Yi

China to send envoy to West Asia for mediation: Foreign ‌Minister Wang Yi

Wang Yi tells Saudi and UAE counterparts China will send special envoy as conflict escalates; urges protection of civilians, energy assets and shipping lanes

china Flag, China

China appreciates Saudi Arabia's restraint ​and insistence on resolving differences through peaceful means, Wang was quoted as ​saying | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 8:56 PM IST
China will send a special envoy to the ​West Asia for mediation, Foreign ‌Minister Wang Yi told his Saudi Arabian and UAE counterparts on ​Wednesday according to statements ​from his ministry, as conflict ??in the region continued to ​escalate. 
China appreciates Saudi Arabia's restraint ​and insistence on resolving differences through peaceful means, Wang was quoted as ​saying in a phone call ​with the Saudi minister by the Chinese ‌ministry. 
In ??a separate phone call with the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Wang ​said the "red ​line" ??of protecting civilians in conflicts must not be ​crossed, and that non-military ​targets, ??including those involving energy, should not be attacked. He also ??called ​for protecting the ​safety of shipping routes.
 
 

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 8:56 PM IST

