China to send envoy to West Asia for mediation: Foreign Minister Wang Yi
Wang Yi tells Saudi and UAE counterparts China will send special envoy as conflict escalates; urges protection of civilians, energy assets and shipping lanes
Reuters
China will send a special envoy to the West Asia for mediation, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Saudi Arabian and UAE counterparts on Wednesday according to statements from his ministry, as conflict ??in the region continued to escalate.
China appreciates Saudi Arabia's restraint and insistence on resolving differences through peaceful means, Wang was quoted as saying in a phone call with the Saudi minister by the Chinese ministry.
In ??a separate phone call with the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Wang said the "red line" ??of protecting civilians in conflicts must not be crossed, and that non-military targets, ??including those involving energy, should not be attacked. He also ??called for protecting the safety of shipping routes.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 8:56 PM IST