close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nasa tracks two large asteroids approaching Earth at more than 30,000 kmph

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Centre for Near-Earth Objects (NEO) maintains a list of objects that may come close to Earth to understand the potential risk they pose

BS Web Team New Delhi
NASA

(Photo: Twitter/@NASA)

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) telescopes have found two 120-feet asteroids coming closer to the Earth, HT Tech reported. Asteroids are celestial bodies that came into existence during the early formation of the solar system. They are primarily found in the asteroid belt, a cluster of rocks between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.
However, asteroids are also found outside the asteroid belt and moving at fast speeds they can come very close to Earth. In case of a strike, asteroids can be very dangerous.

Two such asteroids, named 2023JK, around 120 feet in size travelling at a speed of 33,420 kilometres per hour and 2023 JD4, around the same size but travelling faster at a speed of 37,141 kilometres per hour are approaching Earth, the report said.
At their closest distance from Earth, 2023JK will pass from a distance of around a million miles away from the Earth. On the other hand, the other asteroid, 2023 JD4 will pass from a distance of around two million miles.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Centre for Near-Earth Objects (NEO) maintains a list of objects that may come close to Earth to understand the potential risk they pose.
Citing Nasa's JPL, the HT Tech report said that space rocks larger than 150 metres and approaching within 4.6 million miles of Earth are considered "potentially hazardous objects".

Also Read

'Planet killer' asteroid to soon cross Earth's orbit, but poses no threat

Jet Airways looks into abyss as JKC fails to renew its flying permit

Jet Airways revival hits new snag as more employees quit amid uncertainty

Can India launch space firms like Skyroot into higher orbit?

Grounded Jet Airways' cabin crew association moves NCLT for liquidation

G20 delegates arrive to warm, traditional welcome in J&K's Srinagar

PM Modi conferred 'companion of the order', highest honour of Fiji

Pacific nation leaders relish Indian delicacies, millets at PM Modi's lunch

As a mark of respect, Papua New Guniea PM touches PM Modi's feet; see video

Pacific Islands will rally behind India, says Papua New Guinea PM

Topics : NASA NASA space telescopes NASA satellite asteroids Near earth asteroid Asteroid hitting Earth BS Web Reports hubble space telescope

First Published: May 22 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Satyendar Jain | Photo: ANI
2 min read

Karnataka Assembly session begins with RV Deshpande as pro-tem Speaker

Goa: Notification for Dy Speaker poll withdrawn amid Cong split rumours
2 min read

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

women returnees
2 min read

Suffering for being part of opposition: NCP's Jayant Patil on ED summons

Jayant Patil
3 min read

Economy likely to see downside risks to growth, upside risks to inflation

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Investors seek shelter in emerging markets as recession risk hits US

markets
4 min read

'Silly balloon' changed it all: says US President Biden on US-China ties

Joe Biden
3 min read

LIVE: Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to Safdarjung Hospital

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister
2 min read

Modi, Sunak agree to work towards ambitious' FTA during talks in Japan

Modi, Sunak, PM Modi, Rishi Sunak
3 min read

Security specification in Open-RAN incomplete: Quad working group

5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon