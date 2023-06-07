close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Chinese foreign min's visit reignites anti-China demonstrations in Myanmar

According to GSCB, as long as the Chinese government publicly supports the dictatorship, people would continue to stage anti-China protests not just in Myanmar but also overseas

ANI Asia
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

File photo of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 9:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Anti-China demonstrations were witnessed across Myanmar when Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang visited Naypyidaw, giving a loud and clear message that Beijing's participation with the military government is unacceptable, according to Mekong News.

Protesters damaged Qin Gang's photos and set fire to the Chinese National flag during a demonstration in Letpadaung, Sagaing Region, where a disputed copper mine backed by China is located.

Similar protests were held in Magwe, Yangon, Mandalay, and other parts of Sagaing, where resistance groups burned Chinese flags and images of Qin and junta leader Min Aung Hlaing while hoisting banners pleading with Beijing to stop "supporting fascist criminals" and to "respect the Myanmar people's voice," according to Mekong News.

The General Strike Coordination Body (GSCB), an anti-regime organisation, said that resistance forces in Myanmar would intensify their protests against China's cooperation with the loathed military administration.

According to GSCB, as long as the Chinese government publicly supports the dictatorship, people would continue to stage anti-China protests not just in Myanmar but also overseas with the help of the Myanmar diaspora, according to Mekong News.

Qin met with the leaders of the junta, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and Retired Gen. During his visit, and he made a commitment to deepen practical cooperation in the economy and livelihood and support Myanmar's efforts to uphold stability, revitalise the economy, improve the lives of its citizens, and achieve sustainable development.

Also Read

Myanmar resistance steadfast against military rule two years later

Official death toll from cyclone Mocha at least 145, says Myanmar

Super cyclone Mocha makes landfall along Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts

Singapore doesn't authorise transfer of arms to Myanmar: Foreign Ministry

India, China and Russia abstain on first UNSC resolution against Myanmar

Virginia crash: Plane lost contact with air traffic controllers, say FAA

US appeals court rejects lifetime gun ban for nonviolent criminals

UN official warns of consequences of destruction of Ukrainian dam

China bullying Australia over appearance of Tibetan Prez in Canberra

New York tops the world's 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023

However, the people of Myanmar are aware of what really went on behind the scenes.

Qin also expressed hope for the continuation of Myanmar and China's long-standing "pauk-phaw" friendship, the two countries' unique word for their bond. The most recent demonstrations highlighted the widespread discontent about China's support for the military junta that overthrew the government in a coup in February 2021 and its engagement with it, Mekong News reported.

China has gradually recommitted to full military intervention in thein the pursuit of its primary strategic objectives in Myanmar, particularly its steadfast goal to establish an overland transportation route connecting Yunnan province with the Bay of Bengal coast of Myanmar.

Such engagements reveal that Beijing appears to be acting as though the coup never took place, Mekong News reported.

Beijing's accommodating approach entails some hazards. The demonstrations this month indicate that China's reputation, which has never been good even in the best of times, is reaching new lows among the nation's resistance and a sizable portion of the general people.

If the National Unity Government of the opposition wins its battle, China will be held responsible for assisting a ruthless military dictatorship.

This article is written by Linn Maung for Mekong News. He is a senior online editor at Mekong News.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : China Myanmar

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

Latest News

View More

US appeals court rejects lifetime gun ban for nonviolent criminals

Image
3 min read

UN official warns of consequences of destruction of Ukrainian dam

Nova Kakhovka dam flooding Ukraine
3 min read

Telcos to share data with each other to curb the menace of pesky messages

Telecom tower
2 min read

LIVE: Cyclonic storm over Arabian Sea to turn severe, may impact monsoon

Fisherman in the Arabian sea
1 min read

S Korea, 4 others elected non-permanent members of UN Security Council

South Korean President Moon Jae-In
3 min read

Most Popular

Sandesara brothers fighting fraud charges in India flourishing in Nigeria

Nitin Sandesara
9 min read

World Bank offers dim outlook for global economy on higher interest rates

World Bank
3 min read

US SEC charges Coinbase for operating as unregistered securities exchange

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

This Malaysian island has now banned Airbnb. And it isn't first to do so

v
6 min read

LIVE: Cyclonic storm over Arabian Sea to turn severe, may impact monsoon

Fisherman in the Arabian sea
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon