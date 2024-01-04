Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Chinese workers witness biggest decline in hiring salaries on record

It's also the third straight quarter of decline, the longest run since data on yearly changes were first available in 2016

Wages offered to Chinese workers in major cities declined by the most on record, underscoring persisting deflationary pressures and sluggish consumer confidence in China

Wages offered to Chinese workers in major cities declined by the most on record, underscoring persisting deflationary pressures and sluggish consumer confidence in China (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bloomberg News


Wages offered to Chinese workers in major cities declined by the most on record, underscoring persisting deflationary pressures and sluggish consumer confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Average salaries offered by companies to new hires in 38 key Chinese cities fell 1.3 per cent to 10,420 yuan ($1,458) in the fourth quarter of 2023 from a year ago. That was the worst drop since at least 2016, according to data from online recruitment platform Zhaopin Ltd. compiled by Bloomberg. 

It’s also the third straight quarter of decline, the longest run since data on yearly changes were first available in 2016.

Chart
Chart


In Beijing, the wages decreased 2.7 per cent from a year ago in the fourth consecutive quarter of contraction. Salaries in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou fell 4.5 per cent.

The data highlights the mounting deflation risks faced by China going into 2024, which weigh on its growth outlook. A gloomy job market means residents could pare back their spending, adding to downward pressure on consumer prices that are already falling at the steepest pace in three years.

It also bodes ill for the property market, which is extending its worst slump in history. With an uncertain income outlook, households could continue to delay their home purchases and avoid taking out mortgages.

China has seen widespread salary cuts in various sectors this year including technology, finance and among local government workers, a result of regulatory crackdowns and strained public finances. Beyond that, companies are also under pressure from weak domestic and overseas demand for their products.

Entry-level salaries have been falling in the so-called new-economy sectors, including electric vehicles, batteries, and solar and wind power. The average salary fell 2.3 per cent to 13,758 yuan in December from a year earlier, according to data from a private survey by Caixin Insight Group and Business Big Data Co.

Chart
Chart



A breakdown of the official jobless rate showed more than one in five young people could not find a job as of June, before the statistics authorities stopped publishing the numbers. That was in part due to companies’ increasing preference for experienced workers, who appear to have accepted lower wages and longer working hours due to concern over their job prospects.

Also Read

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

Dunzo delays salaries of about 500 employees for June month: Report

Quick commerce firm Dunzo defers salaries of 50% workforce for June

Google employee salaries leaked, software engineers paid Rs 5.90 crore

Saarthi.ai fires employees in batches, withholds salaries; cites 'pressure'

Rescuers race to find survivors after Japan earthquakes leave 78 dead

Wearing masks mandatory at some US hospitals as Covid-19, flu cases rise

As Japan's Wajima city digs out from quake, hopes fade for tourism recovery

Taiwan govt spots more Chinese balloons, says one flew over island

Former Prez Trump asks US Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ballot ban


The government says it is ironing out complexities in the jobless data.

A consumer confidence index compiled by the National Bureau of Statistics shows sentiment hovered around a historical low as of November, the most recent month for which data is available. 

The index takes into account peoples’ assessment of their income, employment and willingness to spend. It shows confidence is yet to improve from the levels seen in 2022, when lockdowns due to Covid-19 were still in place.

Topics : China economic growth China economy Salaries IMF on Chinese economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ED Raid LiveIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon