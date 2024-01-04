Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

As Japan's Wajima city digs out from quake, hopes fade for tourism recovery

Wajima, about 450 km (280 miles) northwest of Tokyo, has always been more of a draw for domestic visitors

Japan earthquake

Representative image

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hotel chef Makoto Wakabayashi was among those in Wajima hoping for a banner year as visitors returned to the scenic, seaside town that weathered more than two years of pandemic gloom.
 
Those dreams came apart in minutes of violent shaking on New Year's Day, when the strongest earthquake to strike Japan in 13 years and multiple aftershocks devastated the city and claimed dozens of lives.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Days later, buckled roads continue to hamper the influx of aid, while rescuers search for survivors among the flattened structures. Among the badly damaged buildings is Wakabayashi's employer, the seaside Hotel Koshuen.
 
The total toll on lives and industry in the region from the 7.6 magnitude quake is far from known. But it is already clear that Wajima - renowned for its fisheries, lacquerware, and markets - faces a long road to recovery from not just the quake but a massive fire in a major tourist centre.
 
Tourism was just making a comeback from the COVID-19 crisis, Wakabayashi said, but he worries this quake may be a knockout blow.
"It's absolutely bad," Wakabayashi, 62, told Reuters at a community centre now serving as an evacuation centre.
He was among some 600 people of all ages packed into the building's three floors, where many slept on tatami mats and plastic sheets.
 
Nearby was the nine-story Hotel Koshuen, one of the biggest accommodation centres in the city and boasting hot spring baths with views of the ocean. The upper floors were the most damaged as the force of the quake moved up the building, he said.
"Parts of walls came off and ceilings came down," Wakabayashi said. "I believe it will take half a year to a year to fully refurbish all the guest rooms." Tourism was a bright spot for Japan's economy last year as infection controls were lifted and the weak yen lured international travellers. Inbound arrivals in October exceeded levels in 2019 for the first time since the pandemic clamped down international travel.
 

Also Read

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

Japan earthquake: Roads crack, poles topple; tsunami warning issued

China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

75% districts exposed to floods, 25% have early warning systems: Report

Japan earthquake toll rises to 30, houses damaged; 'risk of more quakes'

Taiwan govt spots more Chinese balloons, says one flew over island

Former Prez Trump asks US Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ballot ban

TikTok eyes $17.5 billion shopping business on Amazon's turf: Reports

Pakistan's military men want to kickstart Green Revolution in the country

US and other countries warn Houthis against further attacks in Red Sea

Wajima, about 450 km (280 miles) northwest of Tokyo, has always been more of a draw for domestic visitors.
 
Just 15 minutes by foot from the Hotel Koshuen and near the evacuation centre lays Wajima's famed "Asaichi" morning market, a 1,000-year old shopping district with some 200 stalls selling seafood, snacks and crafts.
Now much of it lays in ruin after a conflagration set off during the earthquake.
 
"Wajima's morning market is one of Japan's top three," Wakabayashi said. "The fire practically destroyed it, as well as the houses of many who work there, just when the crab season is about to arrive."
 
The veteran chef counts himself luckier than many Wajima residents who lost their homes, as he lives in an apartment provided by the hotel. He endured a substantial cut in wages during the pandemic, as both he and his employer held out for a recovery in tourism.
 
"Customers were bound to come back following the end of the pandemic," Wakabayashi said. "But now, hotels need to do costly repairs. I'm not sure if they'll be able to keep their employees."
Topics : Japan Earthquake Earthquake prediction Earthquake Warning earthquakes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon