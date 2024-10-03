Business Standard
CIA makes it easier, safer for potential informants to share tips

The tips, presented in text-only videos and infographics, include using a virtual private network, or VPN, to circumvent Internet restrictions and surveillance

China, Russia, North Korea and Iran all block access to US platforms like Facebook, for example, and use web access to control what sources of information users can access Photo: Shutterstock

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

The CIA wants to make it easier -- and safer -- for people in Iran, China and North Korea to share information with the US's premier spy agency.

The agency on Wednesday posted online instructions in Korean, Mandarin and Farsi detailing steps that potential informants can take to contact US intelligence officials without putting themselves in danger.

The instructions include ways to reach the CIA on its public website or on the darknet, a part of the Internet that can only be accessed using special tools designed to hide the user's identity. The CIA posted similar instructions in Russian two years ago following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

 

"People are trying to reach out to us from around the world and we are offering them instructions for how to do that safely," the agency said in a statement. "Our efforts on this front have been successful in Russia, and we want to make sure individuals in other authoritarian regimes know that we're open for business."

The tips, presented in text-only videos and infographics, include using a virtual private network, or VPN, to circumvent Internet restrictions and surveillance, and the use of a device that can't easily be traced back to the user.

The CIA also urged any potential informants to use private web browsers and to delete their Internet history to cover their tracks.

The messages in the three languages were posted on Telegram, YouTube, X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. Several of those platforms are blocked in China, Iran and Russia but can still be accessed using a VPN.

Authoritarian leaders around the world have used the Internet as a tool of mass surveillance and as a way to deliver propaganda and disinformation while blocking sites and views deemed unfavourable to the government.

China, Russia, North Korea and Iran all block access to US platforms like Facebook, for example, and use web access to control what sources of information users can access.

VPNs and other tools offer ways around this censorship and surveillance but that ability has made them a target. In its instructions to potential sources, the CIA warned its audience to be selective, as their well-being could depend on choosing the right programme.

"Use a VPN provider not headquartered in Russia, Iran, or China, or any other country that is considered unfriendly to the United States," the agency wrote in its instructions for Mandarin users.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

