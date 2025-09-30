Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 07:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Colombia's foreign minister 'renounces' US visa in protest as tensions rise

Petro was back in Colombia when the announcement was made, after having spent several days in New York attending the UN General Assembly

US visa, H4, H1B

Hours after the protest the department said on social media that it would cancel Petro's visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions: Photo: Shutterstock

AP Bogota
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Colombia's foreign minister has renounced her US visa to protest a decision by the US State department to revoke the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, the Colombian government said on Monday.

The decision by Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio comes as tensions between both nations escalate over issues that include drug policy, the war in Gaza and a US naval build up in neighbouring Venezuela.

While Colombia's Foreign Affairs Ministry did not respond to questions about what kind of visa Villavicencio was a holder of, it said in a statement that it was not interested in diplomatic visas that limit opinions" or curtail the nation's sovereignty.

 

The US State Department revoked President Petro's visa on Friday after he participated in a New York protest against the war in Gaza, in which Petro called for the creation of an international army to liberate the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Holding a megaphone and wearing a keffiyeh, the traditional Palestinian scarf, Petro called on US soldiers to disobey President Donald Trump's orders, adding that they should not point their rifles against humanity.

Hours after the protest the department said on social media that it would cancel Petro's visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions.

Petro was back in Colombia when the announcement was made, after having spent several days in New York attending the UN General Assembly. He wrote on X that he didn't care about the punishment because he is also an Italian citizen, and could possibly travel to the US without a visa.

The revocation of Petro's visa marks a new low in the leftist leader's relation with the Trump administration, which earlier this month placed Colombia on a list of countries that it says are not fulfilling their international commitments to curb drug trafficking.

David Hart, an immigration attorney based in Miami, said that it is very rare for non-immigrant visa holders such as those with tourist or diplomatic visas to renounce their travel permit.

He said that people who do not want to travel to the US can simply let their visas expire and then choose to not renew them.

They are doing this for the media and to show solidarity with Petro, Hart said of the foreign minister's efforts to renounce her visa.

Wilfredo Allen, an immigration attorney from Miami, said that there is no formal procedure for quitting on a non-immigrant visa. He added that Colombia's foreign affairs minister will likely have to send a letter to the US embassy seeking the cancellation of her travel permit.

If you don't want to travel to the US you can simply choose not to come, Allen said. I had never seen someone take their time to renounce a non-immigrant visa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Colombia US visa US Visas

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

