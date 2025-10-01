Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 07:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Court disqualifies Trump-appointed Nevada US attorney from key cases

Nevada federal public defenders in four cases challenged Chattah's appointment, arguing that her term expired in July after she was appointed by President Donald Trump in April

Arizona federal District Judge David G. Campbell wrote in his ruling that Chattah's continued appointment as acting US attorney violated that statute.

AP Las Vegas
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal judge has disqualified Trump-appointed Nevada federal prosecutor Sigal Chattah from several cases after concluding that she is not validly serving as acting US attorney for the state.

Nevada federal public defenders in four cases challenged Chattah's appointment, arguing that her term expired in July after she was appointed by President Donald Trump in April.

According to federal law, if a permanent US Attorney is not nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate within 120 days, judges of the Nevada District Court can appoint an interim US Attorney until the vacancy is filled.

Arizona federal District Judge David G. Campbell wrote in his ruling that Chattah's continued appointment as acting US attorney violated that statute.

 

Campbell ruled that Chattah is disqualified from supervising the four criminal prosecutions or any attorneys in the handling of the cases.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

