'We are going to pursue ISIS': Biden on terrorist attack in New Orleans

Biden informed that 15 people, including the attacker, had been killed in the attack

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Following the terrorist attack in New Orleans where an ISIS supporter rammed a car into a crowd during New Year's celebrations, President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) reassured that US will relentlessly pursue ISIS and other terrorist organisation.

"We are going to relentlessly pursue ISIS and other terrorist organisations where they are and they will find no safe husher here," Biden said.

Biden informed that 15 people, including the attacker, had been killed in the attack. He then assured that no one else was involved in the attack.

"The number of people killed in New Orleans has risen to 15, including the attacker, 35 people were injured. Today the FBI briefed me that as of now, we have no information that anyone else is involved in the attack. They've established that the attacker was the same person who planted the explosives in those ice coolers in two nearby locations in the French Quarter just a few hours before he rammed into the crowd with his vehicle," Biden said.

 

Biden further reiterated that the attacker Shamsud Din Jabbar from whom vehicle an ISIS flag was found, has indicated his support for the terrorist organisations in the videos he made.

"As I said yesterday, the attacker posted several videos just several hours before the attack indicating his strong support for ISIS. Federal law enforcement and the intelligence community are actively investigating any foreign or domestic contacts and connections that could possibly be relevant to the attack,"

Moreover, speaking about the possible connection between the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion, Biden said that the investigation is still going on, however, no evidence of such a connection has been found thus far.

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas killing one person and injuring seven others. The vehicles used in both incidents were rented from a car rental site, 'Turo', prompting authorities to look for links between the two events, CNN reported.

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

