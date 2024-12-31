Business Standard

Elon Musk rebrands as Kekius Maximus, adopts Pepe image on X: Here's why

Ahead of the New Year, Elon Musk has changed his name to cryptocurrency Kekius Maximus and changed his profile picture to a variation of the controversial Pepe the Frog meme

Elon Musk | Image: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 3:39 PM IST
Elon Musk changed his name on his social media platform X to ‘Kekius Maximus’ and replaced his profile picture with a variation of Pepe the Frog, a meme character, ahead of the New Year. The change has set off speculation about Musk’s possible involvement in the burgeoning cryptocurrency named after his new alias.
 
What is Kekius Maximus?

Kekius Maximus, often abbreviated as KEKIUS, is a cryptocurrency token operating on blockchain platforms such as Ethereum and Solana. It has quickly gained attention in the cryptocurrency space. As of December 27, 2024, the token was trading at $0.005667, having experienced an extraordinary surge of nearly 500 per cent in just 24 hours. With a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $2.73 million, KEKIUS is gaining traction among investors and enthusiasts.
 

The cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of BTC0.00078698 the same day but has since seen a decline of around 24 per cent. Despite this, its growth trajectory remains impressive, especially when compared to its all-time low of BTC0.00086488 recorded just ten days earlier on 17 December. From that low point, KEKIUS has surged by over 815 per cent, making it one of the standout performers in the volatile crypto market.
 

Elon Musk and the crypto connection

While Musk has not explicitly endorsed KEKIUS, his social media update and new profile image have fuelled speculation that he might be indirectly promoting the token. Musk’s influence on the cryptocurrency market is well documented, with his tweets frequently driving up the value of digital currencies such as Dogecoin in the past.
 
Adding to the intrigue, Musk has issued a cautionary note on X, warning against deceptive practices by users attempting to manipulate the market through tactics like buying followers and spreading false information.
 

Pepe the Frog: A controversial meme

The use of Pepe the Frog in Musk’s profile picture also carries layers of cultural significance. Created in 2005 by American artist Matt Furie for his comic series Boy’s Club, Pepe was initially an innocent character with the catchphrase ‘Feels good man’. However, the character’s evolution from a lighthearted meme into a symbol of controversy is well documented.
 
Pepe gained popularity on internet platforms like 4chan and Reddit in the early 2000s, with users creating countless variations such as ‘Sad Pepe’, ‘Smug Pepe’, and ‘Angry Pepe’. Celebrities like Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj embraced the meme, further catapulting it into the mainstream by 2015.
 
However, by 2016, certain fringe groups appropriated Pepe for political and hateful messaging, leading to its designation as a hate symbol by the anti-defamation league. Despite this, the meme retains a broad and diverse appeal, remaining a cultural icon that is widely shared in less contentious contexts.
 

What does the profile name change mean?

Musk’s latest move shows his penchant for using humour and memes to stir public interest, particularly in the tech and crypto spaces. While it remains unclear whether he is officially connected to KEKIUS, his influence on the market is undeniable. For investors and crypto enthusiasts, this serves as both an opportunity and a reminder to approach speculative assets with caution.
 
The use of the Pepe the Frog meme, on the other hand, could lead to potential backlash due to its controversial associations in recent history. However, the Tesla CEO is no stranger to controversy and backlash. It remains to be seen how this recent change will play out and for how long Elon Musk will remain Kekius Maximus on X. 

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

