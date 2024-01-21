Sensex (    %)
                        
Death toll soars past 25K in Gaza with no end in sight to Israel-Hamas war

At least 178 bodies were brought to Gaza's hospitals in 24 hours along with nearly 300 wounded people, according to Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra

Gaza

Photo: AP

AP Rafah (Gaza Strip)
Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza from over three months of war between Israel and the territory's Hamas rulers has soared past 25,000, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday.
At least 178 bodies were brought to Gaza's hospitals in 24 hours along with nearly 300 wounded people, according to Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra.
The war began with Hamas' surprise attack into Israel on October 7, in which Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 hostage, including men, women and children.
Israel responded with a three-week air campaign and then a ground invasion into northern Gaza that flattened entire neighbourhoods.
Ground operations are now focused on the southern city of Khan Younis and built-up refugee camps in central Gaza dating back to the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation.

Gaza conflict israel Hamas Israel-Palestine palestine

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

