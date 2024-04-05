Defeat predicted for Rishi Sunak-led Conservative Party in UK polls: Survey

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ’s Conservative Party, which has been in power in the United Kingdom (UK) for nearly 15 years, is likely to be defeated in a “tidal wave” by the Labour Party in elections. This may be due to the public's growing dissatisfaction with the government’s policies and the rising cost of living.

YouGov, a market research company in the UK, interviewed 18,761 British adults last month and predicted that the Labour Party is heading towards a landslide victory.

To register a majority in the UK Parliament, a political party has to secure 326 out of 650 seats. The Labour Party is projected to win 403 seats. The Conservatives are predicted to win 155 seats. "The coming tidal wave projected by this model would sweep away several major Conservative figures," said YouGov.

Sunak’s election campaign outlines the Conservative Party's goals: Halve inflation, reduce national debt, improve the National Health Service, stop undocumented migrants, and better the economy. This government has tried various measures such as hikes in immigration costs and stricter refugee deportation laws. Sunak announced tax cuts in March.

Despite this, the Conservatives are forecasted to lose in local council and mayoral polls on May 2. Disapproval of his leadership among Conservative MPs may lead to Sunak facing a confidence vote soon. As many as 53 MP signatures are needed to oust him on grounds of no-confidence.

Leader of Labour Party Keir Starmer said his party plans to lower national stress by increasing spending on housing, transport, and infrastructure, to reduce inflation and stabilise the economy. The Labour Party has also called on Sunak to set a date for the UK General Elections. On March 15, Labour activists staged a demonstration at Westminster, dressed as chicken and holding signs that read: "Rishi, name the date now!" to mock the Prime Minister for his failure to do so yet.

The fixed-term Parliaments Act in 2022 restored the British prime ministers' ability to set election dates. However, general elections have to be held every five years, and thus, Sunak has to set a date by January 2025.