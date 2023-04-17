close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Despite no-carbon ambitions, G7 fails to set date for ending coal power use

More aggressive moves to reduce carbon emissions remain a highlighted difficulty for G7 as the world's major industrialised economies continue to clash on coal

IANS Sapporo (Japan)
Greenhouse gas emissions

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The G7 ministers of Environment and Energy have failed to set a deadline for phasing out coal-powered energy despite vows for net-zero emissions as their two-day talks ended in the Japanese city of Sapporo.

The ministers on Sunday underlined G7's commitment to "accelerating the clean energy transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050" in a 36-page statement released after the G7 Ministers' Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment held from Saturday to Sunday.

More aggressive moves to reduce carbon emissions remain a highlighted difficulty for G7 as the world's major industrialised economies continue to clash on coal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Japan, as host of the meetings, was reluctant to agree to a specific time frame for ending the resource-poor country's use of coal given its likely need to rely on the energy source for at least most of the 2030s, national news agency Kyodo reported.

The inclusion of natural gas within the phase-out goals adds pressure on Japan, which plans to rely on the energy source for around 20 per cent of its electricity generation in fiscal 2030, alongside coal for nearly 19 per cent and crude oil for nearly two per cent, the report added.

--IANS

Also Read

CIL coking coal production sees quantum leap of 8MT, rises by 17% in FY23

Trends show coal is here to stay despite India's renewable energy goals

2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels

CoalMin launches largest-ever commercial coal auction of 141 mines

India still a long way from cutting its dependence on coal-fired plants

Locals who tackled suspect say lack of security for Japanese PM surprising

4 killed, 15 injured in mass shooting during birthday party in Alabama

3 WFP workers killed during clashes in Sudan's Darfur region: UN mission

G7 vows to phase out fossil fuels, sets no date for ending coal power use

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Brazil, Cuba from April 17-21

int/khz/

 

Topics : Carbon emissions | G7 | coal policy

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon