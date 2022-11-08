JUST IN
India still a long way from cutting its dependence on coal-fired plants

India is the world's second-largest coal-producing nation (770 million tonnes per annum) and coal accounts for 50 per cent of the 407.79 Gw of electricity generation in the country

Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

Of India’s existing coal-fired power capacity, 21.18 per cent was added after the 2015 Paris Climate Accords. Although China added about fivefold that of India’s capacity in the same period, it still made up 18.5 per cent of its current operating capacity of 1,074.1 gigawatt (Gw).

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 23:23 IST

