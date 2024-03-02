Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Police arrest 3 in connection with deadly fire at Dhaka shopping mall

At least 46 people were killed, and over 20 others sustained severe injuries by a devastating fire on Thursday night

Fire

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh police have arrested three persons, including two owners of a restaurant, in connection with the massive fire that broke out at a shopping mall in the capital Dhaka that killed at least 46 people.
The fire broke out around 9:50 pm on Thursday at the restaurant named Kacchi Bhai on the first floor of the building, Green Cozy Cottage, and quickly spread to the upper floors that had more restaurants and a garment shop, according to fire service officials.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Two owners of an eatery called Chumuk and the manager of Kacchi Bhai restaurant were arrested on Friday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner Kh Mahid Uddin said.
He said, The fire started from the food shop on the ground floor of the building. The police will file a case over negligence in connection with the deaths in the fire incident.
Besides, anyone from the victim's family can file a case if they want, said the police official.
At least 46 people were killed, and over 20 others sustained severe injuries by a devastating fire on Thursday night. Firefighters rescued 70 people, including 42 in unconscious state, from the rooftop and different floors of the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage.
Legal action will be taken against whoever is found responsible in this incident, he added.
He said that three people arrested in this incident are being interrogated.
The building did not have permission to house restaurants.
The building had permission for office use, not restaurants and eateries, according to Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk). But the building housed eight restaurants, a juice bar and a tea and coffee shop, the report said.
Ashraful Islam, Town Planner and Director of the Detailed Area Planning (DAP) project of Rajuk said commercial approval had been taken for the building from one to seven floors. But it was only for office use. There was no approval for restaurants, showrooms or anything else.

Also Read

Ahead of polls, Bangladesh Nationalist Party holds massive protest in Dhaka

NED vs BAN Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch tame Tigers at Eden

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

AUS vs BAN highlights: Australia register 7th consecutive win in World Cup

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming

In-depth investigation underway into Cafe blast: Karnataka Home Minister

Delhi Police beefs up security after low-intensity blast in Bengaluru cafe

NGT asks UP to disclose demarcation of Ganga's floodplain zones in Varanasi

Delhi witnesses sudden change in weather, wakes up to light rain

PM Modi to unveil multiple development projects in West Bengal, Bihar today

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dhaka Police Bangladesh Fire accident fire safety

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon