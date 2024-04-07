Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Did not denotify Gen Bajwa during his role as Army chief, says Imran Khan

Khan, 71, who was ousted from power in April 2022 via the opposition's no-confidence motion, had blamed Gen Bajwa for playing a vital role against his government

Former Pak PM Imran Khan (Photo: Bloomberg)

Former Pak PM Imran Khan (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan on Saturday said that he did not de-notify former Army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa despite his actions during the removal of PTI government in 2022 felt like a betrayal', according to a media report.
Khan, 71, who was ousted from power in April 2022 via the opposition's no-confidence motion, had blamed Gen Bajwa for playing a vital role against his government.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Speaking to journalists in an informal conversation during the hearing of the Toshakhana reference in Adiala Jail, Khan said: "Although General Bajwa's actions felt like a betrayal, we [the then PTI government] refrained from convening a committee to confront him.
During the conversation, Khan once again called for negotiations for the betterment of the country.
It's for the betterment of Pakistan, so convince me for negotiations. If I could meet Gen Qamar Bajwa twice following the removal of our government, then I could meet anyone. Right now, it is not about me, but is about Pakistan," he said.
Khan said that he could have de-notified General Bajwa despite his "betrayal", however, he chose not to as he did not want to confront the Pakistan Army.
On the Toshakhana reference, the former prime minister said that he and his wife Bushra Bibi were convicted in the reference by claiming that the value of the jewellery set was Rs 3 billion while the real value was Rs 18 million.
In this regard, he said that he would file a case against the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the prosecution witness Inam Shah.
Khan said that the former spy chief General Faiz Hameed (Retd) and General Bajwa informed him about corruption within the Sharif family and their acquisition of cars from Toshakhana. However, the PTI founder said that their cases have not been pursued.
During the conversation with the media, former prime minister Imran Khan's wife alleged that floor cleaner was added to her food.
I am experiencing swelling in the eyes, discomfort in the chest and stomach, as well as a bitter taste in food and water, she said.

Also Read

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

ICC bans UK cricketer Rizwan Javed for over 17 years for match-fixing

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail in Cipher case

Imran Wins. Army defeated. Instability ahead in Pakistan

Toshakhana case: Pak court suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jail terms

UN calls for $620 mn to support Afghan migrants in Iran and Pakistan

6 people injured in clash between political group and security in Nepal

Biden, Democrats raise more than $90 mn in March, leaving Trump behind

US poll: Trump's campaign raises $50.5 mn at high-dollar Florida fundraiser

Russia evacuates 4,000 people after dam bursts near Kazakh border

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan General Qamar Javed Bajwa Imran Khan cabinet Pakistan Pakistan government Pakistan army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon