World News / 'Disease X' outbreak spreads more as UN sends health team to Congo

'Disease X' outbreak spreads more as UN sends health team to Congo

Outbreak is centered in a remote rural area of Kwango province, where poor road conditions and heavy rains mean it takes nearly 48 hours to reach from Kinshasa

Disease X

Acute pneumonia, influenza, Covid-19, measles and malaria are considered as potential causal factors based on the signs and symptoms of those afflicted: WHO | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

By Jason Gale and Janice Kew
 
More cases of a mysterious flu-like illness labeled “Disease X” were reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the World Health Organization has dispatched a rapid response team to help investigate. 
Since Oct 24, 406 cases of the unidentified illness — marked by fever, headache, cough, runny nose, and body aches — have been reported through Dec 5 in the Panzi health zone in Congo’s southwest, the WHO said Sunday in a statement. That’s up from 376 cases announced last week. While more than half of the cases involve children under 5, a 50-year-old male traveler hospitalized in Lucca, Italy, is suspected to have recovered from the disease, Il Tempo reported. 
 
 
Thirty-one deaths have been recorded, down from 79 reported last week, according to the WHO. The outbreak is centered in a remote rural area of Kwango province, where poor road conditions and heavy rains mean it takes nearly 48 hours to reach from Kinshasa. The challenges of accessing the region have hampered efforts to confirm fatalities linked to the illness. All severe cases involve individuals suffering from severe malnutrition, adding complexity to identifying an infectious source. 
charts
 
“These challenges, coupled with limited diagnostics in the region, have delayed the identification of the underlying cause,” the WHO said. “Teams are collecting samples for laboratory testing, providing a more detailed clinical characterization of the detected cases, investigating the transmission dynamics, and actively searching for additional cases, both within health facilities and at the community level.”
 
Acute pneumonia, influenza, Covid-19, measles and malaria are considered as potential causal factors based on the signs and symptoms of those afflicted, the WHO said, adding that response teams are helping to treat patients and raise awareness of the outbreak within affected communities. 

Malaria is common in the area, and it may be causing or contributing to the cases, the United Nations health agency said. “Laboratory tests are underway to determine the exact cause. At this stage, it is also possible that more than one disease is contributing to the cases and deaths.”
 

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

