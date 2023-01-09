JUST IN
Business Standard

CES 2023: Amazon, Disney partner to launch new voice assistant 'Hey Disney'

Amazon and Disney have teamed up to launch a new voice assistant called 'Hey Disney!', which was shown with a live demonstration at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023

Topics
CES | Amazon | Walt Disney

IANS  |  Las Vegas 

Hey Disney Voice Assistant
Photo: Amazon

Amazon and Disney have teamed up to launch a new voice assistant called 'Hey Disney!', which was shown with a live demonstration at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The "first-of-its-kind" voice assistant will provide customers access to a "wide range of Disney magic through Echo devices at home and as a complimentary service at select Disney Resorts hotels", Amazon said in a blogpost.

Disney created this experience using the Alexa Custom Assistant, a voice artificial intelligence (AI) foundation upon which the company could easily build its own custom voice assistant that coexists with Alexa.

"This new voice assistant, termed the 'Disney Magical Companion', is the voice of Hey Disney," Amazon said.

This new service will be available for purchase in the US in the coming months.

Customers will be able to access the service through Echo smart speakers at home and in Disney Resort hotel rooms.

Moreover, it will feature support for Disney's MagicBand+, which is a smart and interactive wearable device that "visitors use at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort to interact with shows, enter the park", and much more.

"As a first-of-its-kind voice assistant, Hey Disney! continues Disney's long tradition of using technology to provide the coolest, most convenient experiences to make your visit better," said Dan Soto, vice president of technology and digital, Disney.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on CES

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 12:12 IST

