close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Joe Biden, wife paid 23.8% taxes on $579,514 earnings, returns show

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, paid $137,658 in federal income taxes. That works out to a 23.8 per cent tax rate, more than the average of roughly 14 per cent for all US households

AP Washington
US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 7:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, made $579,514 last year and paid $137,658 in federal income taxes. That works out to a 23.8 per cent tax rate, more than the average of roughly 14 per cent for all US households.

The Bidens' earnings have trended slightly downward over the past three years, after averaging more than $600,000 in 2020 and 2021. The median US household income was $69,717 in 2021, according to the US Census Bureau.

The White House on Tuesday released the tax returns of the Bidens and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. This once routine rite of passage for presidents and aspirants to the Oval Office became a source of controversy under Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, who declined to release his taxes and ultimately had six years' worth of returns released last year by a House committee.

The Bidens' income has dropped since 2019, when they earned nearly $1 million, primarily from book sales, speeches and their teaching positions at the University of Pennsylvania and Northern Virginia Community College. The former vice president and Delaware senator often notes in speeches that he was once the poorest lawmaker in the Senate, so much so that he could not afford a home in Washington and had to commute by Amtrak.

In a Rose Garden speech about child care Tuesday, Biden said he couldn't keep a home in Delaware and also afford a home for his family in Washington during his 36 years as a senator.

As president, Biden earned a salary of $400,000. His wife, Jill, was paid $82,335 for her job teaching at Northern Virginia Community College. They paid state taxes of $29,023 in Delaware and $3,129 in Virginia.

Also Read

Govt claims farmers received Rs 514 for Rs 100 paid in PMFBY crop insurance

White House unveils Bidens' holiday decorations on theme 'We the People'

UK PM Sunak releases tax returns showing over GBP 1 million paid since 2019

Little to cheer for in Q3 early bird results; non-BFSI companies lag

Meta rolls out paid verification in Australia, NZ for FB, Insta users

Fox News settles defamation case with Dominion for $787.5 million

Poland, Ukraine agree to restart transit of grain, says Polish minister

4 killed in US's Maine home; 3 wounded in linked highway shooting

Fox defamation trial over election resumes after settlement push

Hunger stalks 48 million people in West Africa amid supply curbs

The Bidens gave $20,180 to 20 different charities. The largest gift was $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, a nonprofit that works to combat child abuse and is named for their son Beau, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46. They gave $1,680 to St Joseph on the Brandywine, the church in Delaware that the president attends. The Bidens also donated $2,000 to the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation.

The tax filings of the vice president and her husband showed them earning $456,918. They paid $93,570 in federal income tax for a rate of 20.5 per cent. They also paid $17,612 in California income tax, while Harris' husband paid $9,697 in District of Columbia income tax for his work at Georgetown University's law school. They contributed $23,000 to charity.

Biden campaigned on the transparency of his personal finances, releasing 22 years of tax filings ahead of the 2020 election. It was a direct challenge to Trump, who argued for years that an audit prevented him from releasing his taxes though the IRS had mandated for four-plus decades that the tax returns of sitting presidents and vice presidents be audited.

Tuesday was the deadline for paying federal taxes.

Topics : Joe Biden | USA

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:26 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon