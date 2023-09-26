close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

Dollar hits 10 month high as US yields spike, yen recovers from dip

Federal Reserve policymaker Neel Kashkari said on Monday that, given the strength of the U.S economy, interest rates should probably rise again and be held "higher for longer"

US Dollar, dollar

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters LONDON/SINGAPORE
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The dollar rose to a new 10-month peak on Tuesday as U.S. bond yields hit their highest level since October 2007, while the Japanese yen recovered from an early dip, with traders on alert for signs of government intervention.
Federal Reserve policymaker Neel Kashkari said on Monday that, given the strength of the U.S economy, interest rates should probably rise again and be held "higher for longer" until inflation falls back down to 2%.
His comments helped push up the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury - the benchmark U.S. yield that sets the tone for borrowing costs around the world - to 4.566% on Tuesday. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
Higher U.S. yields boosted the allure of the greenback, pushing the dollar index to 106.2, the highest since late November 2022. The index, which tracks the currency against six major peers, was last up very slightly at 105.96.
The euro was last up 0.1% against the dollar at $1.0596, having hit its lowest since March at $1.057 earlier in the session.
"The dollar is just a steamroller, it's absolutely extraordinary," said Joe Tuckey, head of FX analysis at broker Argentex.

Also Read

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

US investors eye gold, treasuries, Bitcoin as debt-limit default risk peaks

Dollar firm ahead of Powell testimony, sterling falls after inflation data

Oil prices surge post OPEC+ output cuts, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

Rupee expected to decline on poor risk appetite, weakness in Asian peers

EU's industry chief Breton tells Apple CEO to open its ecosystem to rivals

US expresses concern to Lanka over Chinese research ship's planned visit

Indo-US ties should vie for frictionless trade relationship: US Ambassador

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Ukrainian boat captain found guilty in Hungary for 2019 Danube collision

"It's just exceptionalism in the U.S., it's very hard to argue with. We're just seeing that consistently strong data there."
The brief rally in the dollar did further damage to the Japanese yen, which at one point fell past the 149 per dollar mark for the first time since October 2022, hitting 149.19.
Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday said the government is "watching currency moves with a high sense of urgency", causing the yen to pare its losses versus the greenback, so that it last stood at 148.88 per dollar.
James Malcolm, head of FX strategy at UBS, said of Japanese officials: "In terms of all of the tell-tale signs (of intervention) they've done everything they possibly could do."
He added: "No one wants to believe it's going to happen until it actually happens, which is absurd because (Japan is) the most consistent and the most practised over the decades at doing this."
Elsewhere, the British pound slid to its lowest level since mid-March at $1.2168 and was last down 0.19% at $1.219. It follows the BoE's decision to hold rates at 5.25% last week and a spate of bad economic data.
Tuesday marks a year since the pound crashed to a record low of $1.0327 against the dollar after then-Prime Minister Liz Truss's disastrous budget.
The Swiss franc also fell to its lowest since March at 0.915 francs to the dollar, having slid since the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly kept interest rates on hold last week.
Topics : US Dollar United States US Treasuries Bonds interest rate

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon