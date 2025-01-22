Business Standard

Trump administration sends federal DEI staff on leave; layoffs expected

Trump's executive order dismantles federal DEI programmes, placing staff on leave and ordering layoffs; agencies must close offices and submit reduction plans by January 31

President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

US President Donald Trump has instructed all federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) staff to be placed on paid leave and directed agencies to prepare plans for their layoffs, a report by Associated Press said, citing a memo from the Office of Personnel Management.
 
This directive follows an executive order signed by Trump on his first day in the Oval Office, aimed at dismantling the federal government’s diversity and inclusion programmes.

Deadline to 'reduce' DEI workforce

Federal agencies have been ordered to place DEI staff on paid leave by 5 pm on January 22, and to remove all publicly accessible DEI-focused webpages by the same deadline. Some departments reportedly complied even before the memo was issued, the news report said.
 
 
By Thursday, federal agencies are required to compile a list of DEI offices and personnel, as of November 4, 2024. By January 31, 2025, agencies must submit plans for a “reduction-in-force action” targeting these employees.

Executive order to overhaul DEI efforts

The executive order accuses the Biden administration of embedding what it describes as "discrimination” initiatives into nearly all facets of federal governance through DEI programmes. It mandates that all federal agencies eliminate DEI offices and positions, along with associated programmes, grants, and contracts, within 60 days. This includes dismantling initiatives related to diversity, equity, and environmental justice.

This order marks the beginning of a broader campaign to challenge DEI efforts nationwide. The administration plans to use the Justice Department and other agencies to scrutinise private companies for training and hiring practices that conservative critics argue disadvantage groups such as white men.

Role of DEI programmes in the US

DEI programmes and departments in the United States have gained significant traction in recent years as organisations recognise their importance in fostering a more equitable and inclusive environment. DEI includes a range of initiatives aimed at promoting the representation and participation of individuals from various backgrounds, including race, gender, sexual orientation, age, and abilities.

Understanding DEI

>Diversity refers to the presence of differences within a given setting. In the workplace, this includes a variety of factors such as race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, and socioeconomic status. The goal is to create a workforce that reflects the diverse society in which we live.
 
>Equity involves ensuring fair treatment, opportunities, and advancement for all individuals while striving to identify and eliminate barriers that have historically led to unequal outcomes. This means providing resources and support tailored to the needs of different groups to ensure everyone can thrive.
 
>Inclusion is about creating an environment where all individuals feel welcomed, respected, and valued. It goes beyond simply having diverse representation; it involves actively engaging all employees in decision-making processes and fostering a sense of belonging.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

