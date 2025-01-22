Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 06:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / 'I like competent people coming to US': Donald Trump on H1B visa debate

'I like competent people coming to US': Donald Trump on H1B visa debate

The H1B visa programme, long regarded as a cornerstone for attracting highly skilled foreign talent in the tech sector, has become a divisive issue within Trump's support base

Donald Trump signs a flurry of executive orders on issues ranging from criminal pardons to immigration in his first act as the 47th US president

Donald Trump’s position on H1B visa programme has sparked criticism from conservative figures. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As Donald Trump begins his second term, the H1B visa programmeme has resurfaced as a key point of contention in debates surrounding America’s economic and labour policies. While his ‘America First’ agenda prioritises domestic employment, business leaders and industry insiders warn that curbing skilled immigration risks stifling America’s competitive edge in global technology and innovation.
 
On being asked about his stance on the H1B visa programme, Trump said, "I like both sides of the argument... I like competent people coming to the country -- not just engineers but quality workers from all levels. I know the H1B programme very well. I use the programme... Maître d's, wine experts, even waiters, high quality waiters. You got to get the best people." 
 
 
Trump's recent comment is in line with his previous stance. Earlier this month, Trump told the New York Post, "I’ve always liked the (H-1B) visas. I have always been in favour of the visas, that’s why we have them.”

Also Read

Donald Trump signs a flurry of executive orders on issues ranging from criminal pardons to immigration in his first act as the 47th US president

Turbulent Tuesday: Mkts tumble amid uncertainty over Trump's trade policies

HEALTH

US withdrawal from WHO unfortunate, but won't affect India: Health experts

migrants

Donald Trump 2.0: India to take back 18,000 illegal migrants from US

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

News updates: No liquor for Delhiites from Feb 3-5, Feb 8 due to Assembly polls

Donald Trump, Trump

As Trump takes over, Ukraine eyes peace with 'world leader' India's help

 
H1B visa: Divide within Trump’s camp?
 
The H1B programmeme, long regarded as a cornerstone for attracting highly skilled foreign talent in the tech sector, has become a divisive issue within Trump’s support base. On one side, immigration hardliners argue that the scheme undercuts opportunities for American workers. On the other, business leaders and tech executives, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, stress its necessity for maintaining the United States’ competitive edge in global technology.  
 
Musk, who was once an H1B visa holder himself, highlighted the ongoing shortage of skilled engineering talent. “There is a permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent. It is the fundamental limiting factor in Silicon Valley,” he shared on social media. Musk has vowed to advocate aggressively for the programmeme, calling it essential to innovation.  
 
However, Trump’s position has sparked criticism from conservative figures like Laura Loomer, who labelled his appointment of Indian-origin tech executive Sriram Krishnan as an AI adviser “not America First policy.” Her comments have found support among certain Republican factions, including Nikki Haley.  
 
Meanwhile, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who actively campaigned for Trump, weighed in on the matter, lamenting what he described as a cultural shift in America towards mediocrity. He said, “American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence... If we pretend like ‘normalcy’ cuts it, we’ll have our asses handed to us by China.”  

More From This Section

European Union, EU

Europe extends hand to US President Trump, warns of 'race to bottom'

President & CEO of Saudi Aramco, Amin H Nasser

Aramco CEO expects additional oil demand of 1.3 mn bpd this year

Donald Trump

Donald Trump's administration set to make 'massive' infrastructure push

A determined Donald Trump vows not to be thwarted at home or abroad

A determined Donald Trump vows not to be thwarted at home or abroad

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices hit over 2-month peak as dollar slips on signs of Trump tariffs

Topics : H1B Visa Elon Musk Donald Trump United States US immigration law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon