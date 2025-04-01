India to significantly cut tariffs before April 2 deadline, claims Trump

US President Donald Trump said that India plans to significantly lower its tariffs before the April 2 deadline for reciprocal tariffs. "India is going to be dropping its tariffs substantially," Trump said.
During a press briefing in the Oval Office, Trump said, "I think a lot of them (countries) will drop their tariffs because, you know, they have been unfairly tariffing the United States for years. And if you look at the European Union on cars, they already dropped their tariff down to 2.5 per cent..."
He further added, "I think I heard that India, just a little while ago, is going to be dropping its tariffs very substantially. And I said why didn't somebody do this a long time ago. A lot of countries are going to be dropping their tariffs."