Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump calls Bezos a 'good guy' after Amazon cancels tariff displaying move

Trump calls Bezos a 'good guy' after Amazon cancels tariff displaying move

Ecommerce major Amazon was considering displaying the added cost of tariffs on select retail items in the US. But a quick call between Trump and Bezos solved the problem very quickly

Trump, Bezos

Reports suggest that the e-commerce founder has tried actively to form a relationship with Trump, especially during his second term.

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) praised Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, calling him a "good guy" after the latter paused the plan to display the added cost of tariffs on select items.
 
Punchbowl News reported earlier that the e-commerce giant will soon ‘display how much of an item’s cost is derived from tariffs — right next to the product’s total listed price’. The move aimed to inform US consumers how the tariffs are affecting the cost of these goods.
 
A CNN report suggested that Trump was frustrated with the report and called Bezos soon after. While Trump called up Bezos about the report, he later praised Bezos and said the Amazon founder “solved the problem very quickly” and that he ‘did the right thing.
 
 
According to media reports, Trump praised Bezos following his call with him and said, “He’s a good guy. I’ve gotten to know him over the last couple of years, and he’s done a fantastic job. I appreciated what he did.”
 

White House slams Amazon plan

However, during a press briefing on Tuesday morning (local time), the White House criticised the e-commerce major for considering such a plan, and called it a “hostile and political” move. Following the frustration expressed by the Trump administration, media reports suggested that Amazon has clarified that the change will not happen.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

'I know more than he does': Trump slams Fed chair Powell at 100-day rally

Donald Trump, Trump

Tariff talks with India 'going great', might have a deal soon, says Trump

train, us, economy, transport, crowd

$6 bn funding crisis at US mass transit threatens commuters, travel

Harvard University

Harvard vows reforms after internal reports on antisemitism, anti-Arab bias

US Senate

Judge orders Trump admin to restore $12 million for Radio Free Europe

 
Citing a statement from Amazon officials, a Politico report noted that the company “considered the idea” for Amazon Haul, a beta website for ultra-low-cost goods.
 
Amazon’s consideration comes after Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India and China. While Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs on all countries, he did not include China in the list, which is slapped with 145 per cent tariffs. 
 

Trump administration responds

Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, at a press briefing called it a “hostile and political” act. She cited a 2021 Reuters report, highlighting Amazon’s relationship with a “Chinese propaganda arm”. 
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also commented on the report and said that it is a hostile move if a company goes out of its way to show that the tariffs have caused the change in prices.
 

Trump-Bezos relation 

Reports suggest that the e-commerce founder has tried actively to form a relationship with Trump, especially during his second term. Bezos congratulated Trump after the latter’s victory in the November elections and also dined with him at the White House. Amazon also donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund. Earlier this week, Trump also praised Bezos in an interview with The Atlantic and called him “great”. 
 

More From This Section

blackout, power cut, store

Here's all about Monday's sweeping power outage in Spain, Portugal

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 20 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels near its territory

Brian Niccol

Starbucks earnings disappoint as CEO Niccol's strategy hits US roadblocks

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea test-fires missiles from its new destroyer, eyes naval boost

Vietnam, Vietnamese flags

Vietnam marks 50 years since war's end with parade, message of peace

Topics : Donald Trump Jeff Bezos Trump administration Amazon BS Web Reports Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon