Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 07:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Judge orders Trump admin to restore $12 million for Radio Free Europe

Judge orders Trump admin to restore $12 million for Radio Free Europe

US Judge Royce Lamberth granted a temporary order requiring the US Agency for Global Media to release April 2025 funds to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty amid a lawsuit to keep the station running

US Senate

Government attorneys argued that the judge doesn't have jurisdiction over what amounts to a contract dispute that belongs in the Court of Federal Claims (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Trump administration to restore $12 million that Congress appropriated for Radio Free Europe, a pro-democracy media outlet at risk of going dark for the first time in 75 years.

US District Judge Royce Lamberth granted the temporary restraining order for the US Agency for Global Media to disburse money for April 2025 for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty pending the outcome of a lawsuit seeking to keep the station on the air.

Lamberth, who was appointed by President Ronald Reagan, found that the administration could not unilaterally revoke funding approved by by Congress.

Attorneys for the media outlet say President Donald Trump's administration has terminated nearly all of its contracts with freelance journalists, missed payments on leases and furloughed 122 employees. They warn that more employees will be furloughed and more contracts will be cancelled on May 1 if funding isn't restored.

 

By the end of May, RFE/RL will be forced to cancel the contracts supporting its core live news broadcasting and reporting operations. In June 2025, RFE/RL will almost entirely cease its operations, plaintiffs' lawyers wrote.

Also Read

US senate, White house, United states

Trump admin plans to label Haitian gangs as foreign terror organisations

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump secures future of Michigan air base with new fighter jet announcement

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's first 100 days 'disastrous' for human rights, warns Amnesty

PM Modi, Donald Trump

India says bilateral trade talks with US seeing 'positive progress'

Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada and Liberal Party leader, delivers his victory speech after a stunning comeback in the national election

Liberals win Canada election amid Trump trade war, statehood threat

Government attorneys argued that the judge doesn't have jurisdiction over what amounts to a contract dispute that belongs in the Court of Federal Claims.

Plaintiff seeks to place this Court as the arbiter of the grant agreement terms between the parties. But doing so would put the Court in an improper policymaking role, they wrote.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty started broadcasting during the Cold War. Its programs are aired in 27 languages in 23 countries across Eastern Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East. Its corporate headquarters are in Washington; its journalistic headquarters are based in the Czech Republic.

The Trump administration has tried to make deep cuts at other government-operated, pro-democracy media outlets, including Voice of America.

On April 22, however, Lamberth agreed to block the administration from dismantling Voice of America. The judge ruled that the administration illegally required Voice of America to cease operations for the first time since its World War II-era inception.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

United Nations Security Council

UN agencies that provide aid worldwide cut jobs, costs as US funding drops

Automobile, car manufacturing, Jaguar, JLR, China

Trump to ease 25% auto tariffs to support US carmakers, factory jobs

US consumer

US consumer confidence hits 5-year low amid rising tariff concerns

Intellectual property

US keeps India on 'priority watch list' for alleged IP violations

UPS, United Parcel Service

UPS to cut 20,000 jobs on lower Amazon shipments; profit beats estimates

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon