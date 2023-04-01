close

Google announces new cost-cutting measures to focus on key matters: Report

It made this announcement Friday in a memo to staff

BS Web Team New Delhi
Google

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
In an effort to further tighten its belt and give its work in artificial intelligence priority, Google has unveiled a number of cost-cutting initiatives, reported Business Insider. 

The announcement was made in a memo released by Google, the report added.

According to a memo sent to staff on Friday, the company would eliminate several of its well-known employee perks, limiting the hours of some workplace cafés and consolidating some of the microkitchens.

“This work is particularly vital because of our recent growth, the challenging economic environment, and our incredible investment opportunities to drive technology forward — particularly in AI,” read the memo, which was signed by Ruth Porat, Google's chief financial officer, and Prabhakar Raghavan, the company search lead, on behalf of all PA and Functional leads.

The company stated that these changes will help “reduce food waste and be better for the environment”. 
The memo read, “We're adjusting our office services to the new hybrid workweek. Cafes, MicroKitchens and other facilities will be tailored to better match how and when they are being used. Decisions will be based on data. For example, where a cafe is seeing a significantly lower volume of use on certain days, we'll close it on those days and put more focus instead on popular options that are close by.” 

This comes months after Google announced that the company will “cut 12000 jobs.” 

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, stated in a memo that the business has examined its priorities, products, and workforce, which resulted in job losses across all industries and countries. It's a "different economic reality," he claimed.

"The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here," said Pichai.

Topics : Google | Cost-cutting

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

Business Standard
