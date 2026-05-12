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Home / World News / Donald Trump nominates David Cummins as TSA chief amid staffing concerns

Donald Trump nominates David Cummins as TSA chief amid staffing concerns

During periods of the shutdown, employees at the TSA, currently overseen by acting administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill, went without pay, thousands didn't show up to work and hundreds quit entirely

Transportation security administration

TSA is bruised by the longest partial government shutdown in history which ended late last month | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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President Donald Trump on Monday nominated David Cummins to head the Transportation Security Administration - which has had a rocky few months as employees went without paychecks and security lines grew long at airports across the country.

Cummins, who worked as a senior vice president at Serco, a government contractor that works with local and federal agencies, would take over a TSA bruised by the longest partial government shutdown in history which ended late last month.

During periods of the shutdown, employees at the TSA, currently overseen by acting administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill, went without pay, thousands didn't show up to work and hundreds quit entirely. It left travellers frustrated over delays and missed flights and politicians pointed fingers over who was to blame for shutting down the Department of Homeland Security.

 

Cummins has experience in transportation at Serco, and says on a LinkedIn profile, which appears to have been taken down, that he was co-awarded a "dozen patents in transportation systems." His profile also touted that he was the director of operations for the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City in 2002.

A spokesperson for Serco did not immediately return a request for comment from Cummins.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US government

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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