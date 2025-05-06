Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald Trump says AI Pope pic was 'fun': 'Melania thought it was cute'

Donald Trump says AI Pope pic was 'fun': 'Melania thought it was cute'

US President Donald Trump distanced himself from an AI-generated image showing him as the pope, calling it "harmless fun"; image drew backlash from Catholic leaders and international critics

Pope Trump

Donald Trump said he had nothing to do with the creation of the image

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has downplayed the controversy surrounding an AI-generated image that portrayed him dressed as the pope. Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said he had nothing to do with the creation of the image and suggested it was made “for fun” by someone else. 
“Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the pope, and they put it out on the internet. That’s not me that did it. I have no idea where it came from. Maybe it was AI, but I know nothing about it. I just saw it last evening,” he said. 
 
Trump said Catholics largely appreciated the image and suggested only the media found it problematic. “Only fake news media had a problem with it,” he added.
 

Melania found the image ‘cute’

Trump also shared that his wife, Melania Trump, found the AI-generated picture amusing. “Actually, my wife thought it was cute. She said, ‘Isn’t that nice?’” Trump said, before joking that if he were actually the pope, he wouldn’t have a wife.
When asked why the official White House X account posted the image, Trump brushed off the query. “Give me a break,” he said. “Somebody did it for fun.”

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Self-deport and get $1,000: Trump admin's new offer to illegal immigrants

Donald Trump, Trump

Judge orders Trump admin to admit roughly 12,000 refugees amid legal battle

Hollywood

Donald Trump vows to meet Hollywood on tariff plan that shook industry

Michael Waltz

Message app Signal, used by NSA Waltz, under probe for possible breach

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin urges judge to dismiss lawsuit restricting abortion pill access

 

Criticism from leaders and politicians

Despite Trump's remarks, the AI image sparked criticism among both Catholic leaders and political figures. Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York — whom Trump previously suggested could be the next pope — reportedly disapproved of the image, calling it inappropriate. 
In Italy, the backlash was even stronger. Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi called the image disrespectful to the Catholic faith. “This is an image that offends believers, insults institutions and shows that the leader of the right-wing world enjoys clowning around,” he wrote on X. 
Italian newspaper La Repubblica described the post as “infantile” and accused Trump of displaying “pathological megalomania”. 
 

Meloni’s office is silent, Trump camp responds

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office, despite her known alliance with Trump, declines to comment on the issue. 
Meanwhile, Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, defended the President's record with religious communities. “President Trump flew to Italy to pay his respects for Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he has been a staunch champion for Catholics and religious liberty,” she said.

More From This Section

War, Israel-Gaza war

A look at Gaza's troubled history as Israel vows to take full control

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

LA firefighters union leaders suspended over alleged misuse of funds

china Flag, China

China's services growth hits 7-month low as tariffs bite, PMI drops to 50.7

Nvidia, Nvidia Chips

US lawmaker targets Nvidia AI chip smuggling to China with new bill

Shein, Temu

Shein, Temu ramp up digital advertising in UK, France as US tariffs hit

Topics : Donald Trump Melania Trump BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Results 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon