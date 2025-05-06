Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Message app Signal, used by NSA Waltz, under probe for possible breach

Message app Signal, used by NSA Waltz, under probe for possible breach

A spokesperson for TeleMessage confirmed the inquiry in a statement on Monday and said the app's services have been temporarily suspended

Michael Waltz

Trump team’s Signal use drew backlash after Waltz added journalist to Yemen chat by mistake | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

By Jeff Stone
 
  TeleMessage, the message-archiving app that former National Security Adviser Michael Waltz appeared to be using in a photograph of him communicating with other Trump administration officials, is investigating whether hackers exploited its technology. 
A spokesperson for TeleMessage confirmed the inquiry in a statement on Monday and said the app’s services have been temporarily suspended. Owned by the Portland, Oregon-based software company Smarsh Inc., TeleMessage allows users to archive messages from the encrypted apps Signal, WhatsApp and Telegram. 
 
Waltz was captured sending messages on the app by a Reuters photographer, and apparently included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and other Cabinet members in his message history. 
 

A hacker breached TeleMessage, stealing contents of some direct messages and group chat messages, the technology news site 404 Media reported Sunday. 
 
“Upon detection, we acted quickly to contain it and engaged an external cybersecurity firm to support our investigation,” the spokesperson said. “Out of an abundance of caution, all TeleMessage services have been temporarily suspended. All other Smarsh products and services remain fully operational.”
 
The company didn’t respond to questions seeking additional details. 
 
The Trump team’s use of Signal provoked an uproar in March after the Atlantic revealed that Waltz had inadvertently added its editor, Jeffrey Goldberg, to a Signal group chat to discuss plans to attack Houthi rebels in Yemen. That episode was believed to have played a role in President Donald Trump’s decision to remove Waltz as his top national-security aide and nominate him as ambassador to the United Nations.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

