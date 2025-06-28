Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 12:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald Trump says US ending trade discussions with Canada over digital tax

Donald Trump says US ending trade discussions with Canada over digital tax

We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the USA within the next seven day period, said Trump

US President Donald Trump

We are terminating all discussions on trade with Canada, said Donald Trump. | File Photo

Agencies
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 12:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump said on Friday the US is immediately ending trade talks with Canada in response to the country's digital services tax on technology companies, calling it a "direct and blatant attack on our country". 
"Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period."  In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "We have just been informed that Canada, a very difficult Country to TRADE with, including the fact that they have charged our Farmers as much as 400 per cent Tariffs, for years, on Dairy Products, has just announced that they are putting a Digital Services Tax on our American Technology Companies, which is a direct and blatant attack on our Country. They are obviously copying the European Union, which has done the same thing, and is currently under discussion with us, also. Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately. We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
 

More From This Section

Meta

Meta may face daily fines over pay-or-consent model: European Commission

Deepseek

Germany orders Apple, Google to remove Deepseek app over data concerns

US Supreme court

US SC limits judges' power to block birthright citizenship order

SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son ready to pass baton, bets big on AI revolution

Donald Trump

Trump warns of July 9 tariff hike as Treasury Chief Bessent hints delay

Topics : Donald Trump Canada United States European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 12:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon