Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Birthright citizenship meant for slaves' kids, not global migrants: Trump

Birthright citizenship meant for slaves' kids, not global migrants: Trump

Donald Trump criticised the current US immigration policy, stating that unqualified individuals and their children were benefiting from a system that was never meant for them

Donald trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump criticised the current immigration policy, stating that unqualified individuals and their children were benefiting from a system that was never meant for them. | Photo: Bloomberg

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that birthright citizenship was originally intended for "children of slaves" and not for individuals from across the globe to enter and claim citizenship in the United States.
 
On his first day in office, Trump issued an executive order attempting to revoke birthright citizenship, but a federal court in Seattle overturned the decision the following day. However, Trump has confirmed his plans to appeal, asserting his belief that the Supreme Court will ultimately rule in his favour.
 
"Birthright citizenship was, if you look back at when this was established, meant for the children of slaves. It was not intended for people worldwide to enter and take advantage of the United States," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
 
 
He further criticised the current immigration policy, stating that unqualified individuals and their children were benefiting from a system that was never meant for them. "This was meant for the children of slaves, and it was a very good and noble thing to do," he said. "I support that 100 per cent, but it was not designed for the whole world to come and occupy the United States."  ALSO READ: Donald Trump barrels toward tariff showdown with Canada, Mexico, and China
 
Trump also said, "I believe we will win this case in the Supreme Court. At that level, we are the only country in the world that follows this practice."

Also Read

OpenAi

OpenAI seeks $40 billion in fresh funding as DeepSeek disrupts AI market

Donald Trump, Trump

Birthright citizenship was for slaves' children, not global migrants: Trump

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino

There will be no negotiation about ownership of canal, says Panama's prez

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico

Mexican Prez Sheinbaum writes to Google over Gulf of Mexico name change

PremiumBudget

Back to business: Govt lines up key Bills as Budget Session begins today

 
'Illegal immigration poses security risk'
 
Meanwhile, a group of Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and Katie Britt, have introduced a bill in the US Senate aimed at limiting birthright citizenship. Their proposal seeks to restrict this right for children born to illegal immigrants and non-immigrants on temporary visas. According to the senators, the current policy serves as a major incentive for illegal immigration and poses a national security risk.
 
The US is one of only 33 countries with no restrictions on birthright citizenship. The Center for Immigration Studies estimates that in 2023, between 225,000 and 250,000 births in the US were to illegal immigrants, accounting for nearly seven per cent of all births.  ALSO READ: Donald Trump threatens Tesla revenue stream that's never been bigger
 
The newly proposed Birthright Citizenship Act of 2025 seeks to define eligibility criteria for citizenship by birth, restricting it to children with at least one parent who is either a US citizen or national, a lawful permanent resident, or an individual serving in the armed forces. This legislation would only apply to children born after its enactment.

More From This Section

Donald trump, trump, crypto

Donald Trump raised millions from crypto firms for his inauguration

american airlines crash

US citizens express grief over mid-air plane collision in Washington DC

DeepSeek

Pentagon workers used DeepSeek's chatbot for days before block: Official

Tesla

Donald Trump threatens Tesla revenue stream that's never been bigger

Kash Patel, Trump's pick to lead FBI

I was subject to racism as an individual: Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel

Topics : Donald Trump US citizenship US immigration law US Supreme Court Slavery Republican Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEL&T Q3 resultsReal State of Economy ReportGold-Silver Price TodayEconomic Survey 2025Latest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon