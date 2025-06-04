Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump calls Xi 'very tough' after accusing China of breaching trade pact

Trump calls Xi 'very tough' after accusing China of breaching trade pact

Donald Trump ramps up US-China tensions, alleging Beijing violated a May minerals agreement, as trade talks stall and fresh visa curbs stir diplomatic unease

Donald Trump ramps up US-China tensions, alleging Beijing violated a May minerals agreement, as trade talks stall and fresh visa curbs stir diplomatic unease

Trump calls Chinese President Xi Jinping ‘very tough' and 'extremely hard to make a deal with' | Photo: US President Donald Trump at the White House by Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump escalated tensions with China on Wednesday, calling his counterpart Xi Jinping "very tough" and “extremely hard to make a deal with” amid growing friction over a recent trade agreement.
 
Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, “I like President Xi of China, always have, and always will, but he is VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH (sic).”
 
The comments follow his accusation last week that China had breached a May agreement intended to ease bilateral trade restrictions, particularly concerning critical minerals.
 

US slams China over stalled mineral shipments

The criticism comes after US and Chinese negotiators met in Geneva in May and agreed to reduce tariffs and suspend non-tariff retaliatory measures. However, US officials now allege that China has failed to uphold its commitments, especially in resuming exports of critical minerals such as rare earths, which are vital to technology and defence sectors.
 

Also Read

Donald Trump, US President

Trump urges senators to sign his big bill of tax breaks into law by July 4

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Environmentalists slam Trump admin's push for oil, gas drilling in Alaska

The National Public Radio headquarters in Washington.

Donald Trump asks Congress to slash funds for NPR, PBS and foreign aid

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk slams Trump's tax bill as wasteful 'abomination' amid backlash

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick

Trump Gold Card will be highly successful in India: US Commerce Secretary

 
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on CNBC that Beijing was "slow-rolling their compliance" and that the flow of key materials had not returned to expected levels.
 
Trump was more direct in an earlier post, declaring that China had “TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US,” and added, “So much for being Mr. NICE GUY! (sic)”  ALSO READ | China cracks down on illegal mining amid escalating US trade tensions

Trade deal under legal scrutiny

Adding to the controversy, a US trade court recently ruled that Trump had overstepped his authority by invoking emergency powers to impose broad tariffs. However, a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated those tariffs while the government’s appeal is considered.
 

Chinese student visas under threat

Amid growing distrust, the Trump administration is also reportedly moving to revoke the visas of Chinese students, particularly those with ties to the Communist Party. The move marks another escalation in a strained diplomatic relationship.
 
US retailers have raised alarms over potential supply shortages due to reduced Chinese imports, and financial markets have shown signs of nervousness.
 

Leaders may hold direct talks

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump is expected to speak with Xi this week in an attempt to resolve the escalating standoff.
 
However, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry stated he had "no information to offer" about any planned call between the two leaders.
 
Last week, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged that trade talks between the two nations were "a bit stalled", emphasising that direct communication between Trump and Xi was now necessary.
 

More From This Section

Colorado firebombing, Boulder, Palestine

Boulder community to hold vigil after 12 injured in firebombing attack

china Flag, China

China cracks down on illegal mining amid escalating US trade tensions

murder

Salvador court convicts 3 ex-army officers in 1982 killing of 4 journalists

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts China, no casualties reported so far

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts China, no casualties reported so far

Sana Yousaf

Who was Sana Yousaf, 17-year-old Pakistani influencer shot dead at home?

Topics : Donald Trump Trump trade policies Trump trade war US China trade war US China China US trade BS Web Reports Xi Jinping US President Trump Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon