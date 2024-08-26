Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Dutch watchdog fines Uber $324 mn allegedly for not protecting driver data

Dutch watchdog fines Uber $324 mn allegedly for not protecting driver data

The DPA said Uber transferred personal data to the United States and failed to appropriately safeguard the data

Uber

Uber can appeal the decision with the DPA and if unsuccessful can then file a case with the Dutch courts. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ride-hailing platform Uber has been fined 290 million euros ($324 million) in the Netherlands for sending the personal data of European taxi drivers to the United States in violation of EU rules, Dutch data protection watchdog DPA said on Monday.

Uber has stopped the practice, the DPA added.

"This flawed decision and extraordinary fine are completely unjustified," Uber spokesperson Caspar Nixon told Reuters in an email.

"Uber's cross-border data transfer process was compliant with GDPR during a 3-year period of immense uncertainty between the EU and U.S.," he added, saying the company would appeal and was confident that "common sense will prevail".

The DPA said Uber transferred personal data to the United States and failed to appropriately safeguard the data.

"This constitutes a serious violation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)," it said.

Uber can appeal the decision with the DPA and if unsuccessful can then file a case with the Dutch courts. The appeals process is expected to take some four years and any fines are suspended until all legal recourses have been exhausted, according to the DPA.

The investigation was triggered after a French human rights organisation lodged a complaint on behalf of more than 170 taxi drivers in France with the country's data protection authority.

However, as Uber has its European headquarters in the Netherlands, it was forwarded to the DPA.

French national data protection regulator CNIL said in a separate statement that it had cooperated with the DPA.

In a related case, the DPA fined Uber 10 million euros ($11 million) in January for infringement of privacy regulations regarding its drivers' personal data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rapido News

Auto-taxi drivers' discontent with Uber and Ola: Why Rapido is not a target

Uber

Uber's Q2 revenue beats Wall Street estimates on ride-sharing demand

Uber, Byd,BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li.

Uber partners with BYD to put its drivers into Chinese firm's 100,000 EVs

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Ola, Uber among 21 cos registered under Delhi's vehicle aggregator scheme

taxi, mobility, cabs, ola, uber

Mobility players drive 18% of total car sales in FY24, says Deloitte

Topics : Uber Netherlands Uber app

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon