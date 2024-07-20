EAM Jaishankar, Ukrainian counterpart discuss developing bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks over the phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Friday and discussed further developing bilateral ties.

Sharing details regarding his telephonic conversation with Kuleba on X, Jaishankar stated, "A good conversation with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine this afternoon. Spoke about further developing our bilateral relationship."

Dmytro Kuleba also posted about his talks with Jaishankar and recalled his visit to New Delhi earlier this year.

Taking to X, Kuleba stated, "Building on my visit to New Delhi earlier this year and the meeting between President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Modi in Italy, I spoke with my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar about the further development of Ukrainian-Indian bilateral relations. Earlier in March, Kuleba arrived in India for a two-day official visit at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar. During his visit, Kuleba held a meeting with Jaishankar and discussed regional and global matters including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and efforts to achieve a 'peaceful settlement, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).