close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts southwest Fayzabad in Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted 99 kilometres south-southwest of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI Asia
Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted 99 kilometres south-southwest of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 5:51 am IST on Thursday and at a depth of 172 Kilometers. NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 11-05-2023, 05:51:03 IST, Lat: 36.33 & Long: 69.98, Depth: 172 Km, Location: 99km SSW of Fayzabad, Afghanistan."

No casualty has been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted 116 kilometres South East of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

The earthquake occurred at 3:32 am IST on Tuesday and hit at a depth of 120 kilometres. The NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 09-05-2023, 03:32:23 IST, Lat: 36.47 & Long: 71.59, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 116km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.

Also Read

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Monday

Earthquake of 4.1-magnitude, 245 km depth hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad: NCS

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan: National Center for Seismology

Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude with depth of 5 kms hits Telangana's Nizamabad

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar: National Center for Seismology

Ajeya Warrior exercise to increase India, UK army interoperability: Envoy

Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude jolts Tonga; no Tsunami warning issued

Israeli-Palestinian fighting continues, despite Egyptian cease-fire

25 doctors dead in tribal fighting, says Sudan doctors' syndicate

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Earthquake Afghanistan

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:12 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Ajeya Warrior exercise to increase India, UK army interoperability: Envoy

India-UK
4 min read

Punjab Police suspects explosion after loud sound near Golden Temple

Golden Temple
1 min read

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, informs NCS

Earthquake, quake
1 min read

Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude jolts Tonga; no Tsunami warning issued

Earthquake, quake
1 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep430: Adani & Vedanta, higher pension, capital goods stocks, ONDC

TMS
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest: What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

Imran Khan
3 min read

Pakistan keen to pay for more Russian oil imports with Chinese Yuan

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Imran Khan to face Pakistan court after his arrest sparks violence

Imran Khan
4 min read

Imran Khan's supporters attack house of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran Khan
2 min read

ONGC to get dividend from Russian field; repatriation of income an issue

crude oil, oil, pipeline
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon