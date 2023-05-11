Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude jolts Tonga; no Tsunami warning issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 jolted Tonga, the United States Geological Survey said in a tweet. The earthquake struck 95 km West Northwest of Hihifo, Tonga. The quake struck at 16
USGS Earthquake tweeted, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.6 - 95 km WNW of Hihifo, Tonga." No casualty has been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
