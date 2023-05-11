close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude jolts Tonga; no Tsunami warning issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 jolted Tonga, the United States Geological Survey said in a tweet. The earthquake struck 95 km West Northwest of Hihifo, Tonga. The quake struck at 16

ANI Others
Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 4:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 jolted Tonga, the United States Geological Survey said in a tweet. The earthquake struck 95 km West Northwest of Hihifo, Tonga. The quake struck at 16

USGS Earthquake tweeted, "Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.6 - 95 km WNW of Hihifo, Tonga." No casualty has been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

5.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's western province of West Sumatra

Indian economy to grow 6.5% in FY24; CAD may widen further: Economic Survey

A massive earthquake of 7.2 magnitude in New Zealand, no Tsunami alert

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits 162 km northwest of Tobelo, Indonesia

6.0-magnitude earthquake jolts off central Indonesia's North Sulawesi

Israeli-Palestinian fighting continues, despite Egyptian cease-fire

25 doctors dead in tribal fighting, says Sudan doctors' syndicate

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Imran Khan's supporters attack house of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

China objects India's proposal to blacklist JeM leader Abdul Rauf Azhar

Topics : Earthquake Tsunami

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:00 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

Go First
2 min read

Google is giving its search engine an artificial-intelligence makeover

Google, Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Israeli-Palestinian fighting continues, despite Egyptian cease-fire

Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon
6 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Increasing costs, signals from Jantar Mantar, and more

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
1 min read

Lifestyle International plans to open 50 stores in next 3-4 years

retailer
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest: What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

Imran Khan
3 min read

LIVE: Joe Biden will host PM Modi for an official state visit on June 22

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Pakistan keen to pay for more Russian oil imports with Chinese Yuan

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Imran Khan to face Pakistan court after his arrest sparks violence

Imran Khan
4 min read

ONGC to get dividend from Russian field; repatriation of income an issue

crude oil, oil, pipeline
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon