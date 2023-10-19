close
Egypt agrees to open Gaza border to allow in 20 trucks with aid: Biden

Biden said he spoke with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after his visit to Israel, where leaders there agreed to allow the aid in

Gaza violence

File image | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Khan Younis (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 7:17 AM IST
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said Egypt's president has agreed to open a border crossing into Gaza to allow in 20 trucks with humanitarian aid.
Biden said he spoke with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after his visit to Israel, where leaders there agreed to allow the aid in.
Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine, and fuel to its 2.3 million people following the Hamas attack on October 7.
White House officials said the aid would flow in the coming days. Biden said if Hamas confiscates the aid, it will end.

Joe Biden Israel-Palestine Gaza Egypt

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

