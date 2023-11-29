Sensex (0.31%)
Elevator plummets at a platinum mine in S Africa, kills 11 and injures 75

It happened Monday evening at the end of the workers' shift at a mine in the northern city of Rustenburg. All the injured workers were hospitalised

Elevator, Lift

Representative image | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Johannesburg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 7:37 AM IST
An elevator suddenly dropped around 200 metres (656 feet) while carrying workers to the surface in a platinum mine in South Africa, killing 11 and injuring 75 14 of them critically, the mine operator said.
It happened Monday evening at the end of the workers' shift at a mine in the northern city of Rustenburg. All the injured workers were hospitalised.
Mine operator Impala Platinum Holdings CEO Nico Muller said in a statement on Tuesday that it was "the darkest day in the history of Implats". He said an investigation had begun into what caused the elevator to drop and the mine had suspended all operations on Tuesday.
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe said there would be a government investigation into the tragedy. He visited the mine and was briefed, the government said.
All 86 workers killed or injured were in the elevator, Implats spokesperson Johan Theron said. Some of the injured had "serious compact fractures", he said. Theron said the elevator dropped approximately 200 metres, though that was an early estimate. He called it a highly unusual accident.
The huge elevator has three levels, each with the capacity to hold 35 workers, Implats said. The mine shaft is approximately 1 kilometre (0.6 miles) deep.
South Africa is the world's largest producer of platinum. The Impala Rustenburg mine has nine shafts and was the world's largest platinum mine by production last year.
The country had 49 fatalities from all mining accidents in 2022, down from 74 the year before. Deaths from South African mining accidents have steadily decreased from nearly 300 in the year 2000, according to government figures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : South Africa Death toll workers

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

