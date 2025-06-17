Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eli Lilly to acquire gene-editing firm Verve Therapeutics for $1.3 billion

Lilly has struck multiple partnership deals with gene-editing companies in the last two years to expand its portfolio beyond its blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs

Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California. Photo: Reuters

Reuters
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Eli Lilly will acquire gene-editing startup Verve Therapeutics for up to $1.3 billion, the companies said on Tuesday, sending Verve's shares up 77.7% in premarket trading.
 
Lilly has struck multiple partnership deals with gene-editing companies in the last two years to expand its portfolio beyond its blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs.
 
The drugmaker will buy Verve for $10.5 per share, which is a premium of 67.5% on the company's last close. 
The deal includes an upfront payment of almost $1 billion and a further $300 million based on the genetic-medicines firm achieving certain clinical milestones.
 
The companies are already partnering to develop gene-editing therapies to reduce high cholesterol in people with heart disease, which are expected to be used in combination with other drugs.
 
 
Shares of Lilly were down 1% before the bell.
 
Verve's gene-editing medicines target the PCSK9, ANGPTL3 and LPA genes responsible for regulating blood cholesterol levels.
 

Topics : Eli Lilly Gene editing biotech

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

