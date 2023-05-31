close

US sanctions Chinese, Mexican companies over pill making machinery

This individual used the machines to create superlabs in Mexico with the capacity to produce millions of fentanyl-laced pills weekly, the Treasury Department said

AP Mexico City
United States, US

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 8:08 AM IST
The United States Treasury sanctioned more than a dozen people and businesses in China and Mexico Tuesday that allegedly helped provide machines used to make counterfeit prescription drugs in the latest efforts to confront trafficking of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Those targeted for sanctions were all involved in one or another with the sale of pill press machines, molds and other equipment drug cartels use to produce counterfeit pills.

"Treasury's sanctions target every stage of the deadly supply chain fuelling the surge in fentanyl poisonings and deaths across the country," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.

Among those sanctioned were Chinese pill press supplier Youli Technology Development Co., Ltd. of Huizhou, China and three affiliated Chinese citizens. Treasury said the company had shipped pill press machinery to people in the US involved in making counterfeit pills.

The US sanctions also target related companies Yason General Machinery Co., Ltd. and Yason Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, both of Shenzhen, China. Yason has allegedly worked with a Mexico-based pill equipment supplier who had provided equipment to a Sinaloa cartel-linked person.

This individual used the machines to create superlabs in Mexico with the capacity to produce millions of fentanyl-laced pills weekly, the Treasury Department said.

Chihuahua, Mexico-based Mexpacking Solutions, which sells pill presses and other equipment is allegedly controlled by a Sinaloa cartel pill press provider, according to the Treasury. Three individuals related to the company were also sanctioned.

The sanctions imposed by Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) freeze assets of the companies and people in the United States. They also prohibit US citizens and businesses from any transactions with the targeted entities.

In April, US prosecutors announced indictments against members of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel over its production and trafficking of fentanyl. Synthetic opioids have been blamed for tens of thousands of US deaths annually in recent years.

While US authorities have said that Mexico is cooperating, including in some of the sanctions against Mexican citizens announced Tuesday, President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador has repeatedly denied that Mexico produces the powerful drug.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 31 2023 | 8:08 AM IST

