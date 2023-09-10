Confirmation

Elon Musk has a secret third child with Grimes, reveals upcoming biography

Elon Musk dated the 35-year-old Canadian musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher, on and off between 2018 and 2022

Billionaire Elon Musk and Grimes split after three years

Elon Musk with his ex-partner partner Grimes (File)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has a third child with his ex-partner partner Grimes, a new biography has revealed, according to a report by Independent. A review in The New York Times stated that Walter Isaacson confirmed the couple had a third child in his biography, Elon Musk due to be released on September 12.

The child, named Techno Mechanicus, also goes by "Tau." Not much is known about him or when he was born, and the details have been a closely guarded secret.

The Tesla CEO dated the 35-year-old Canadian musician, whose real name is Claire Boucher, on and off between 2018 and 2022. While they have since split, Grimes has previously stated their relationship is "fluid". The couple's first child, a boy, named X Æ A-Xii, or X, was born in 2020. Their daughter is named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or Y, and was born via surrogate in December 2021.

Musk now has ten known biological children with three different women.

Excerpts released from Issacson's upcoming book also contain details about the Tesla CEO's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war.

An extract of the book, published by CNN, revealed that Musk ordered SpaceX engineers to cut off Ukrainian access to the Starlink satellite network to prevent a drone attack on Russian warships last year.

The extract describes how armed drones were approaching a Russian fleet near the Crimean coast when they "lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly". Musk reportedly feared the attack on occupied Crime would start a "mini-Pearl Harbour".

However, Musk has denied accusations that he had turned off the Starlink network in the area. He claimed that he had simply not agreed to a request from Ukraine to activate it all the way to the port city of Sevastopol.

According to publishers Simon & Schuster, Isaacson followed Musk for two years to understand how the tech billionaire operates.
First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

