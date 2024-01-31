Elon Musk risks losing world's richest title after pay package voided

Elon Musk’s $55 billion pay package at Tesla Inc. was struck down by a Delaware judge after a shareholder challenged it as excessive, a ruling that would take a giant bite out of Musk’s wealth and put the fate of his companies in question.

That is if the ruling survives a likely appeal.

The decision Tuesday, which amounts to his first major loss in court, means that more than five years after the electric carmaker’s co-founder was granted the largest executive compensation plan in history, Tesla’s board will have to start over and come up with a new proposal. Musk never attempted to exercise his options since they’d been challenged in Delaware Chancery Court. Tesla’s share price slid about 3% in after-hours trading on the news.

Musk has repeatedly urged Tesla’s board to arrange another massive stock award for him, years after he sold a significant chunk of his shares in the company to acquire Twitter. The billionaire has said he needs a bigger stake in Tesla to maintain control of the electric-car maker and expand further into artificial intelligence.

The ruling leaves the future of Musk’s fortune in limbo. Worth some $51.1 billion, the options were one of his most valuable assets. Without them his net worth would drop to $154.3 billion, making him the third-richest person in the world after spending most of the past couple of years as No. 1, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Evan Chesler, Musk’s New York-based lawyer, didn’t immediately return an email and a call seeking comment late Tuesday on McCormick’s decision.

Following a trial that ended more than a year ago, Delaware Chancery Court Chief Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick sided with an investor who complained Tesla directors didn’t make proper disclosures about the 2018 executive compensation package and the performance benchmarks required of Musk. She also found that conflicts of interest marred the board’s consideration of the pay plan.

“In the final analysis, Musk launched a self-driving process, recalibrating the speed and direction along the way as he saw fit,” the judge wrote in a 200-page ruling. “The process arrived at an unfair price. And through this litigation, the plaintiff requests a recall.”

Musk, 52, has topped Bloomberg’s wealth list thanks to his stake in Tesla, the world’s most valuable auto company. The stock options from his compensation plan have vested in increments over the past few years as performance targets were achieved, but he hasn’t exercised any of the options, regulatory filings show.