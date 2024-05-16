Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Elon Musk scheduled to visit Indonesia for Starlink's launch: Minister

Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, a close ally of President Joko Widodo, said Musk would launch the service on the holiday island of Bali alongside the Indonesian leader

Elon musk, musk, Elon

File image of Elon Musk.(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters Jakarta
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tycoon Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, is scheduled to visit Indonesia to launch its satellite unit Starlink this Sunday, according to two cabinet ministers.
 
Minister Luhut Pandjaitan, a close ally of President Joko Widodo, said Musk would launch the service on the holiday island of Bali alongside the Indonesian leader.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
While Indonesian officials have several times previously announced Musk would visit the country to attend events or discuss possible investments by his auto firm Tesla, this would be his first in-person visit.
 
He has spoken before via video link at a conference held in Indonesia.
 
Musk is also scheduled to speak at the World Water Forum in Bali, Luhut said in a statement issued on Wednesday.
 
The Starlink launch will be held at a clinic in Bali's capital Denpasar, where Musk was scheduled to sign an agreement on connectivity for the health sector, Communications Minister Budi Arie Setiadi told Reuters on Thursday.
 
Starlink's Indonesia representatives could not immediately be reached for confirmation of the Musk visit and the company did not immediately respond to an email sent outside of US business hours.
 
Starlink secured a permit to commercially offer its internet services in Indonesia earlier this month for retail consumers, Budi told Reuters last week.
 
Starlink will cooperate with local network access providers and Indonesia expects the firm to provide internet services to its remote areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Indonesia Bali

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle I/O 2024LIC | SEBIIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon