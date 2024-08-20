Elon Musk willing to serve after Trump hints at cabinet post for Tesla CEO

The interview, which claimed Musk was targeted by a massive DDoS attack, was viewed more than a billion times. (Photo: Reuters)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Tuesday expressed his willingness to serve after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hinted that he will consider Elon Musk for cabinet role or advisory post if he wins. "I am willing to serve," posted Musk on his 'X' platform after the Trump in a Reuters interview said that Musk will be welcome to become part of the US administration if the Republican candidate wins the US presidential election in November. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Trump in an interview to the news agency pointed out that if he returns to the White House, he would like to offer Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX a position as an advisor or cabinet member to the head of the US administration, if the entrepreneur is willing to engage in such activities.

Asked if he would consider Musk for an advisory role or cabinet job, Trump told Reuters he would consider Musk for such a position "if he would do it,

Trump also told Reuters that if he is elected into office again as US President he would consider ending a USD7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases.

"Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing," Trump told the news agency.

Last month, Musk, who owns the social media platform X, endorsed Trump's candidacy after the former president was injured in an attempted assassination in Pennsylvania.

Following the assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania, Musk had endorsed him on the campaign trail and earlier this month the latter had interviewed the former US President on X.

The interview, which claimed Musk was targeted by a massive DDoS attack, was viewed more than a billion times.

Following the January 6, 2021, attack on Capitol Hill, Trump's account was permanently suspended by Twitter (now X) under its previous ownership. However, under Musk's ownership, the account was reinstated.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Musk, who also owns SpaceX and Tesla, pledged USD 45 million per month to a new political action committee backing Trump. The America PAC will primarily focus on voter outreach and registration efforts to counter the Democrats' traditionally strong campaigns. The US presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 5.

Vice President Kamala Harris is the presidential candidate for the Democratic Party after Joe Biden withdrew from the race on June 21 following a debate with Trump in June.