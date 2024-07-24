Ethiopia mudslides kill 229, but how many people still missing is unclear

The death toll rose sharply from the initial one of 55 late Monday | (Photo: PTI)

Mudslides triggered by heavy rain in a remote part of Ethiopia have killed at least 229 people, including many who tried to rescue survivors, local authorities said Tuesday, in what the prime minister called a "terrible loss."



Young children and pregnant women were among the victims in Kencho Shacha Gozdi district of southern Ethiopia, said Dagmawi Ayele, a local administrator, adding that at least five people have been pulled out alive. The death toll rose sharply from the initial one of 55 late Monday. Search operations continued in the area, said Kassahun Abayneh, head of the communications office in Gofa Zone, the administrative area where the mudslides occurred.

Ethiopia's ruling party in a statement said it felt sorrow over the disaster. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement on Facebook that he was deeply saddened by this terrible loss."



The federal disaster prevention task force has been deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts, Abiy's statement said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were still unaccounted for.

Many victims were buried on Monday as rescue workers searched the steep terrain for survivors of another mudslide the previous day. Markos Melese, director of the disaster response agency in Gofa Zone, said many rescuers remained missing.

"There are children who are hugging corpses, having lost their entire family, including mother, father, brother and sister," he said.

Some women wailed as rescuers attempted to dig through the thick mud with shovels.

Landslides are common during Ethiopia's rainy reason, which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September.

Deadly mudslides often occur in the wider East African region, from Uganda's mountainous east to central Kenya's highlands. In April, at least 45 people were killed in Kenya's Rift Valley region when flash floods and a landslide swept through houses and cut off a major road.