Europe to start biometric checks for non-EU travellers from Oct 12: Details

Europe to start biometric checks for non-EU travellers from Oct 12: Details

The EU's new entry/exit system requires non-EU travellers to register fingerprints, facial scans, and personal details on first entry to the Schengen area, excluding Ireland and Cyprus

European Union, EU

The new system replaces the traditional practice of manually stamping passports. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

From October 12, travel to and from the European Union (EU) will change for all non-EU citizens, including British visitors, as the bloc launches its long-awaited biometric entry-check system.
 
The entry/exit system (EES) will require travellers to register personal details, including fingerprints and facial images, the first time they enter the Schengen area. This covers all EU countries except Ireland and Cyprus.
 
Data collection will be rolled out gradually at border crossings, with full implementation scheduled for April 10, 2026, to prevent long queues.
 

Why the EU is updating border controls

 
The new system replaces the traditional practice of manually stamping passports. Instead, digital records will link a travel document to a person’s identity using biometric data.
 
 
The EU says this change will help modernise border management, prevent illegal migration, combat identity fraud and identify overstayers. It will also track travellers who do not need a visa, ensuring they stick to the 90-day stay limit within any 180-day period.

Where the new system applies

 
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland
 

What travellers must do

 
On their first entry into the Schengen area, visitors must:
• Scan their passports
• Register fingerprints
• Provide a facial scan
 
Upon departure, travellers’ details will be checked against the EES database to ensure compliance with the rules. Future visits will only require facial verification.
 
Children under 12 will also need to be registered, but only a photograph will be taken. The EES is free of charge for all travellers.
 

Where the checks will take place

 
EES checks will happen at international airports, ports, train stations and road borders across the Schengen area.
 
For travellers leaving the UK via the Port of Dover, Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone or Eurostar at St Pancras, French border officials will carry out the registration. Arrivals at the destination will not require additional checks until departure.
 

Will borders be slower?

 
The EU expects minimal disruption, thanks to the gradual rollout. Border staff can temporarily suspend checks if queues build up.
 
From October 12, EES checks at Dover and Folkestone will only apply to freight and coach traffic, with passenger vehicles added in November at Dover and by year-end at Eurotunnel. Eurostar will introduce the system gradually.
 
The British government advises travellers to allow extra time, while the Road Haulage Association warns of possible delays during busy periods. Easter 2026 and summer holidays will be the first major test for the new system.
 

Next step: ETIAS in 2026

 
EES will be followed by the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) in late 2026.
 
Under ETIAS, non-Schengen visitors will need to:
• Apply for travel authorisation
• Submit personal and trip information
• Pay €20 as fee
 
The authorisation will be valid for three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.
 
Since April, European visitors to the UK have also needed an electronic permit before travelling.
 
(With Reuters inputs)

European Union biometric authentication biometric data fingerprint sensor Facial recognition Schengen visa

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

