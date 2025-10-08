Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Sundar Pichai congratulates Nobel Prize winner; says 5 Googlers have won it

Sundar Pichai congratulates Nobel Prize winner; says 5 Googlers have won it

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated Michel Devoret, John Martinis, and John Clarke for winning the Nobel Prize in Physics this year

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

File image of Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alphabet's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sundar Pichai, has congratulated this year's winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics, which was announced on October 7.
 
Pichai, in a post on X, wrote, "Congrats to Michel Devoret, John Martinis, and John Clarke on the Nobel Prize in Physics. Michel is the chief scientist of hardware at our Quantum AI lab, and John Martinis led the hardware team for many years. Their pioneering work in quantum mechanics in the 1980s made recent breakthroughs possible and paved the way for error-corrected quantum computers to come."
 
He further added, "I was just at our quantum lab in Santa Barbara yesterday, seeing the incredible progress, hope they are celebrating today. Feeling lucky this morning to work at a company that has had 5 Nobel Laureates among our ranks - 3 prizes in 2 years!"
 
 

Nobel laureates associated with Google

 
Apart from Martinis and Devoret, some other Nobel laureates who have been associated with Google include:
Demis Hassabis and John Jumper, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2024 for developing AlphaFold, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence system that predicts the 3D structure of proteins from their amino acid sequences

Also Read

Reliance AGM 2025, Mukesh Ambani AGM

Reliance AGM highlights: 2026 Jio IPO, AI push with Google, Meta, and more

Mukesh Ambani

RIL sets up Reliance Intelligence, partners Google to transform AI in India

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

10 years as CEO, $1 billion richer: Sundar Pichai rides Alphabet's AI wave

Gauranga Das met batchmate Sundar Pichai

'You deal with Google, I with God': When IIT batchmate met Sundar Pichai

Google Chrome

Google, justice dept face off in climactic showdown in search monopoly case

 
Geoffrey Hinton, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2024, for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks
 

Nobel Prize in Physics

 
The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Michel Devoret, John Martinis, and John Clarke, three US-based scientists, for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.
 
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said that this year’s prize has provided opportunities for developing the next generation of quantum technology, including quantum cryptography, quantum computers, and quantum sensors.
 
The three Nobel Prize winners conducted experiments with an electrical circuit in which they demonstrated both quantum mechanical tunnelling and quantised energy levels in a system big enough to be held in the hand, the Academy said in a statement.
 
Between 1984 and 1985, Clarke, Devoret, and Martinis carried out experiments using an electronic circuit made of superconducting materials, substances that allow current to flow without resistance. The circuit featured superconducting elements divided by a thin layer of insulating material, forming what is known as a Josephson junction.
 

Nobel Prize 2025

 
One of the most prestigious awards in the world, the Nobel Prize, is being announced from October 6 to October 13. The award spans across six categories, including physiology or medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace, and economic sciences.
 
The Nobel is awarded to individuals or organisations who have made the greatest contributions to humanity in the past year. Founded in 1895 by Alfred Nobel, the prizes were initially presented in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace.

More From This Section

Rohingya refugees, Rescue

US aid cuts unleash suffering across Myanmar, hitting children hardest

White House, shutdown

US govt shutdown grinds into second week, but quiet talks emerging

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Day 2 of Gaza peace talks: Hamas seeks 'guarantees' Israel will end war

Jamieson Greer

Russian oil purchases not bedrock of Indian economy: US trade official

US Senate, US congress, white house, US Capitol

US lawmakers push for broader bans on chipmaking tool sales to China

Topics : Nobel Prize Google Sundar Pichai BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DatePunjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda DiedBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon